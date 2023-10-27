Photos: A Frightfully Fun Night At CABARET ON THE COUCH at The Green Room 42

It was an all treats, no tricks night as the acclaimed series Cabaret on the Couch returned to The Green Room 42. With candy to spare, and spooky songs from Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror, and The Little Mermaid, the Halloween vibes were in full swing. Broadway alumni Salisha Thomas and Eli Tokash came decked out in full costume, while every performer brought their own Halloween-themed touch (and soaring vocals) to the show. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Arts Ignite, an organization with a mission to increase arts access for youth ages 4 to 21. Lear more about their mission at arts ignite.org

The cast included: Salisha Thomas (Once Upon a One More Time), Ashely LaLonde (Hamilton nat'l tour), Eli Tokash (Pippin), Madison McBride (The Pirates of Penzance), Brooke Procida, Luz Maria, Katryna Marttala, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Sid Parker, and Alexis Reise Brodman; alongside host Ashitaka Porter, and music director Matt Graham. Check out photos from the night below, and follow along for more @cabaretonthecouchlive

Photo credit: Ian McQueen