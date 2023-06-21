Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

The songs from a new musical based on Come Back To The 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean were showcased in concert.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

June 12th and 13th saw the presentation of a concert titled 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL at Joe's Pub.  The songs presented are from the score of a new musical based on the play and subsequent film Come Back To The 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean by Ed Graczyk, with the new project featuring a book by Ashley Robinson, music by Dan G. Sells, and lyrics by  Shakina, who appeared in the concert in the role of Joanne; the character was one of the first representations of a trans woman on Broadway.  The concert also included Lauren Marcus as Mona, Stephanie Gibson as Sissy, Carolee Carmello as Juanita, Marisa Echeverria as Edna Louise, Katie Thompson as Stella Mae, and Akiko Akita as Joe.  Broadway World Cabaret offered up THIS review with a minimal number of photos (time was of the essence, in order to release a review of opening night before the second performance).  Today we offer our readers and the audience members in attendance a more comprehensive photographic look at 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL.

Visit the Joe's Pub website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Shakina makes opening remarks.

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Lauren Marcus, as Mona, sings "Reata" as Carolee Carmello, as Juanita, looks on.

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Stephanie Gibson, as Sissy, sings "Big Time Country Singer."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Katie Thompson as Stella Mae sings "Goddamn, I Love Texas!"

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Marisa Echeverria, Katie Thompson, Stephanie Gibson will "Doo-Wop" for "The Night I Fell In Love With Jimmy Dean." 

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Akiko Akita will sing "Joe's Song."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Shakina sing's Joanne's song of "Survival."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Marisa Echeverria, as Edna Louise, joins Shakina for "She Glows."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Sissy says, "I Like How It Feels."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Edna Louise sings "El Cajon Chiquito."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Telling the story of "Poor Sissy."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Sissy confesses about the "Retreads."
Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
"Hail Mona" the chosen one.

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub
Carolee Carmello delivers "Juanita's Prayer."

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub



