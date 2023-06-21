Photos: 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Two Nights At Joe's Pub

June 12th and 13th saw the presentation of a concert titled 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL at Joe's Pub. The songs presented are from the score of a new musical based on the play and subsequent film Come Back To The 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean by Ed Graczyk, with the new project featuring a book by Ashley Robinson, music by Dan G. Sells, and lyrics by Shakina, who appeared in the concert in the role of Joanne; the character was one of the first representations of a trans woman on Broadway. The concert also included Lauren Marcus as Mona, Stephanie Gibson as Sissy, Carolee Carmello as Juanita, Marisa Echeverria as Edna Louise, Katie Thompson as Stella Mae, and Akiko Akita as Joe. Broadway World Cabaret offered up THIS review with a minimal number of photos (time was of the essence, in order to release a review of opening night before the second performance). Today we offer our readers and the audience members in attendance a more comprehensive photographic look at 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL.

Shakina makes opening remarks.

Lauren Marcus, as Mona, sings "Reata" as Carolee Carmello, as Juanita, looks on.

Stephanie Gibson, as Sissy, sings "Big Time Country Singer."

Katie Thompson as Stella Mae sings "Goddamn, I Love Texas!"

Marisa Echeverria, Katie Thompson, Stephanie Gibson will "Doo-Wop" for "The Night I Fell In Love With Jimmy Dean."

Akiko Akita will sing "Joe's Song."

Shakina sing's Joanne's song of "Survival."

Marisa Echeverria, as Edna Louise, joins Shakina for "She Glows."

Sissy says, "I Like How It Feels."





Edna Louise sings "El Cajon Chiquito."

Telling the story of "Poor Sissy."

Sissy confesses about the "Retreads."

"Hail Mona" the chosen one.