It was MAYE DAY at The Lineup last week, and those who weren't there to see it, missed out.

Oct. 11, 2021  

It was MAYE DAY at The Lineup last week, and those who weren't there to see it, missed out.

Oct. 11, 2021  

Here in New York City there are those lucky people who have every Tuesday night off and who can go catch the weekly installment of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher. The ongoing variety show that had built up such an enormous following pre-pandemic returned when Birdland reopened and has been going strong ever since thanks, in no small part, to the tenacity and talent-scouting skills of the woman driving The Lineup train, Ms. Mosher herself. Susie's quest to bring new talent and known talent to the same stage, to bring diversity of people and diversity of entertainment, and to bring community together by way of bringing the audience into a room where the actors feel like friends and family is nothing short of heroic. Last week's episode of The Lineup certainly ranks as one of her most exciting, with some of the cabaret and club industry's most popular and adored artists stepping up onto the stage.

Just scroll through Stewart Green's photo essay to see who showed up...

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Brad Simmons and Susie Mosher

Travis Moser gets some sparkle in Susie's eyes.

Ann Kittredge introduces Alex Rybeck.

Ari Axelrod gets a thumbs up from Susie.

Kelli Rabke gets a Mosher cuddle.a??a??a??a??a??a??

Susie makes Carmi Harris happy.

Susie gets a hair toss from Barrie Kreinik.

Marilyn Maye brightens Susie's (and everyone's) day.

The Skivvies prove to Susie they own clothing.

Brian Cichoki charms Susie.

Susie gets a big laugh out of Gayle Sommers.

Brad Simmons
Susie N Brad

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher: (Yes, THAT Marilu Henner!)

