Photo Flash: Sean Patrick Murtagh Returned to the Green Room 42 With MARIO! A SALUTE

Sean Patrick Murtagh, New York-based singer and actor as well as a San Francisco Cabaret fixture, returned to the Green Room 42 last night with MARIO! A Salute. The show is a tribute to the great singer-an open love letter to the golden tenor of Hollywood. Included are songs from classic Hollywood musicals, opera, and Neapolitan favorites.

This intimate, nostalgic evening is designed to make you fall in love, just when you thought they didn't make singers like that anymore! MARIO! A Salute is directed by Chris Giordano. Musical Director Ge Enrique.

"Everything you've heard is true. Sean Patrick Murtagh is, indeed, matinee idol handsome. The lyric baritone-cum-tenor does, in fact, sing in ways that make you wish you had a hand to hold while listening. He is entirely deserving of the praise and the attention he is garnering at the moment" - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld.com

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You