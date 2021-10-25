Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: October 19th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photo'd by Stewart Green

It was a glamorous night at The Birdland Theater last Tuesday night, as seen in Stewart Green's photos.

Oct. 25, 2021  

Photo Flash: October 19th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photo'd by Stewart Green Sporting her chic and sexy new hairdo, Susie Mosher brought forth another exciting episode of The Lineup With Susie Mosher at The Birdland Theater last Tuesday. Although her talent-curating skills are beyond compare, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the regulars might love the talent show, but they are there for Susie, whose song improvisations continue to awe and amaze, and whose home-made siblinghood with Musical Director Brad Simmons stands out as one of the industry's most endearing partnerships to watch. Not at all unusual, the duo (and their LINEUP family of Clint de Ganon and John Miller) made it a night to remember.

Another member of THE LINEUP family, Stewart Green was on hand with his magic camera.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie's got Natalie Arneson thinking.

Billy Reece is tres, tres chic.

Susie Loves The Drinkwater Brothers.

Meaghan Sands brings the glamour.

Brad Simmons slays at the piano.

Marissa Licata is one of Susie's favorites.

Susan Jeremy is ready to get some laughs.

Susie gets a laugh out of Jayke Workman.

Clint de Ganon picks the Mousepad winner for the week.

Jackie Sanders brought Bill Hayes and Colin Taber to play.

Jackie Sanders, John Miller, and Bill Hayes

Susie Mosher and Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher

From This Author Stephen Mosher