Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Joni Mitchell At Birdland

Article Pixel Nov. 30, 2019  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas in another one of her "Tributes," a monthly performance celebrating iconic singers. On Monday, November 25, Natalie honored the one and only Joni Mitchell with a spectacular evening of music.

Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall among others and has produced over 60 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, Human Heart, and her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



