Photos: MICHAEL KUSHNER SINGS HIS HITS FOR PRIDE at Feinstein's/54 Below

There are many people who love those Jewish fellows with tousled hair, eyeglasses, and a cute smile (right here), and Feinstein's/54 Below was full of them last night when the club welcomed the industry's most adorable nerd to their stage for his Pride concert. MICHAEL KUSHNER SINGS HIS HITS FOR PRIDE is the first time that the podcast creator, photographer, actor, and musical theater devotee has been onstage in a while, and the beloved multi-hyphenate took great care to choose all songs that would show off his love of musical theater, being gay, and being Jewish ("Judaism and gayness: that's Pride for me.") The evening also showed off a lovely singing voice, a terrific sense of showmanship, and a tender heart, as Michael performed more than melodies built for his brassy belt. Living for the thrill of singing "Springtime for Hitler/Heil Myself" again and "Rose's Turn" (live) for the first time, Kushner was incredibly entertaining, but Michael was equally at home on quieter numbers like Cryer & Ford's "Old Friend" (a song that has never resonated with this writer, until this performance) and an especially moving encore of everyone's favorite, "Free To Be You and Me." It was an evening that showed off, one suspects with great accuracy, precisely who Michael Kushner is and what he loves, including his friend Alice Ripley, who joined him onstage for a remarkably robust and definitely different take on "Suddenly Seymour." The love the two friends share is apparent, as is the love his family and friends have for him.

It is because of that love that this review transitions, now, from review to photo essay.

Mr. Kushner's friends were so excited to see him on stage again, so determined to show support for his efforts, that the entire evening was rife with screaming, hooting, hollering, and shouted conversation with Michael, up on the stage, which made it impossible for this writer to relax and fully enjoy the performance. Their enthusiasm for their dear Michael is admirable and a beautiful thing, but it did a disservice to Mr. Kushner and any audience members who were seeing him for the first time. Since it is clear that Michael Kushner is a gifted singer and actor, it would not be fair to him to write about a program that could not be experienced in the manner which he intended when he put it together.

For that reason, this writer will stop writing now and turn this article over to the photographer that also inhabits this body, to display the wealth of activity, festivity, and creativity that was on display last night when the super-adorable Michael Kushner returned to his first love of performing, all dressed in Pride for living a life that is authentic to who he is, which is wonderful.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

