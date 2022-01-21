We have all experienced that moment in life, the time we learn of an unexpected loss of a family member or friend. It is at that moment we are overcome with sadness, and thoughts of how to move forward fill our minds. We gather with others sharing those same emotions and we grieve. Inevitably, someone shares a memory, thought, or story, and at that exact moment a transition happens, moving from that sadness to a joyous celebration. Often the celebration is filled with laughter, tears of happiness, and even song. On December 17, 2021, the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill had their last performance, not to return to the bright lights of the Great White Way, leaving fans of the show and of Alanis Morissette feeling the sadness of such a loss.

Last night, Feinstein's/54 Below had the honor to host the most amazing CELEBRATION - Life Has a Funny Way, A 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast Reunion. With a sold-out show, the dining area was full almost an hour before the performance. Watching the management and waitstaff of Feinstein's attend to the patrons, many wearing Jagged Little Pill merchandise, you could see the staff's excitement build, as the venue felt like it was coming back to life after a few weeks of dealing with smaller crowds.

John Cardoza's opening comments shared the feelings he and his castmates felt over the past month. He described the passion they all had for Jagged Little Pill and, as a family, they came together to produce last night's show. The fans in the audience immediately reacted with compassion and understanding to John's remarks, a response one might see when listening to someone speaking fondly about a recent lost loved one. From that point forward it was nothing less than the greatest celebration of life for Jagged Little Pill.

The show had fourteen numbers and lasted a little over one hour and fifteen minutes. It is hard to pick out a performance or two that stood above the rest, since every cast member performing, either as solo, duet, group, or ensemble support, had such an energy and excitement about them when on stage - there was even dancing and singing amongst the tables. Veronica Otim and Grace Slear's version of "Hand in My Pocket" was very well received by the patrons, right after Jane Bruce finished "I See Right Through You" as her opening number. This was followed by the Alanis hit "Ironic" performed perfectly by Morgan Dudley and Adi Roy.

Elizabeth Stanley took the stage to offer her thoughts before turning the microphone over to Janine DiVita, who gave one powerful rendition of "Smiling." Later in the show, Ms. Stanley was joined by Jane Bruce to sing "Uninvited" from the famous couch scene from the Broadway show. Derek Klena and John Cordoza harmonized "Perfect" perfectly. When the entire company joined in on stage, all sang with much heart and exceptional talent.

The night was highlighted by a performance from Tony Award® Winner Lauren Patton. The room fell silent when she started singing "Your House" acapella - even the onstage musicians, led by percussionist Damien Bassman, didn't move a muscle while she sang. The crescendo of the night was Lauren Patton, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear belting out "You Oughtta Know" with a fierceness that got the crowd on their feet for a standing ovation.

Photographing a show puts me in the back of the venue to capture what is going on, onstage. It also affords me the opportunity to observe the evening differently than the folks who are sitting and watching the show, while letting me move, quietly, backstage as I try to gain some different angles. It may seem odd that I am mentioning this, but I got to see something at last night's show that Broadway World Cabaret readers should know about. Earlier I mentioned the cast was a family, a sight greatly evidenced by backstage laughing together, talking, hugging, using their phones to capture video, and general happiness at being with each other at what ended up being the most awesome celebration of life for the musical play Jagged Little Pill.

Tom Salus

