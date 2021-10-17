Last week when Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector opened their new show KINGS & QUEENS at Feinstein's/54 Below, they played to an excited and elated full house in the Midtown Manhattan Super Club. On hand to catch their first night, this writer had a lot to say and, wanting to share the story with the public in time to encourage potential guests to attend their second performance, Broadway World Cabaret rushed the story to print with only one photo.

Today we are happy to present an unprecedented number of photographs of Jarrod and Kelly in action in their awesome new cabaret musical.

Read the review of Kings And Queens HERE.

Visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Jarrod Spector is online HERE and on Insta HERE and on Twitter HERE.

Kelli Barrett is on Instagram HERE and Twitter HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher