Photo Flash: GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Comes to Feinstein's 54/Below

Article Pixel Oct. 6, 2019  

The musical comedy Good Morning New York premiered its Off-Broadway music at Feinstein's/54 Below October 4 ahead of its album debut on October 25, 2019.

The album features vocals from Two-Time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy in addition to Zach Holden, Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Lexi Rosenblum, Jacqueline Keeley, Darren Cementina & Therin Morrisey.

The single, "Swept Away" will come out this week on iTunes and Spotify.

The critically-acclaimed musical is written by New York Emmy® award winner Jacklyn Thrapp; composed by Thrapp, Jackson Bell & Dylan Adler; directed by Bridget Greaney; and stage managed by Felisha Heng.

The musical opens at the Players Theatre January 11, 2020. Previews start January 9, 2020. Buy tickets at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com

Female-led creative team. Director Bridget Greaney (left), creator, co-composer and writer Jacklyn Thrapp (center) and stage manager Felisha Heng (right)

Good Morning New York''s creator Jacklyn Thrapp.

Therin Morrisey

Zach Holden

Christea Evanson

Darren Cementina

Pianist Diane Wong (left), director Bridget Greaney (center in black), Lexi Rosenblum (center in red) and Reise Hooper (right)

Barrett Leddy

Morgan DeTogne

Jacqueline Keeley

 



