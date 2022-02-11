Last night a unique new artist named Esther Fallick had her solo show debut at Feinstein's/54 Below, and Broadway World Cabaret was at the ready, eager to report on the intriguing new entertainer of the cabaret and concert community. Since extensive portions of Ms. Fallick's show required the reading of scripts, the decision has been made to translate the coverage of ESTHER FALLICK UPDATES HER BOOK into a photo essay because we at Broadway World Cabaret feel it is unfair to report on a show that is under-rehearsed. We look forward to reporting on Ms. Fallick and her artistry at a later date; in the meantime, please enjoy these photos of Esther Fallick, Erika Henningsen, Hannah Pilkes, JJ Maley, Aline Mayagoitia, Dee Luu, and Tessa Albertson.

The ESTHER FALLICK UPDATES HER BOOK Musical Director was Scott Etan Feiner.

