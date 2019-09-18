Photo Flash: Andrew Swackhamer Headlines At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer/songwriter/uke specialist Andrew Swackhamer and friends in "Last Call Before Fall" on Monday, September 16.

Andrew Swackhamer is a Singer/Songwriter, Ukulele specialist/teacher, lead singer of Indie/Pop band Starbird and the Phoenix, and host of weekly show and open mic "Show and Tell." This show, "Last Call Before Fall," was a mix of Andrew's favorite musical theater tunes, original compositions and cover songs. The show featured Kristin Dausch, with James Andrzej Rushin on piano and Debbie Tjong on drums.



Andrew has played multiple venues in NYC with Starbird and the Phoenix including Feinstein's 54Below, Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, Bowery Electric, DROM, Pianos, Green Room 42, West End Lounge, Broadway Buskers in Times Square, Uke Hut, and Stonewall Inn to name a few.



For the past twelve years of his life, ukulele is one of Andrew's greatest fascinations. In 2020, he will release a line of ukulele products including uke chord flash card games and instructions, books for singer/songwriters, original music album and sheet music, and a specialty ukulele album series called "Jazz, Rain, and a Ukulele," where he will be exploring The Great American Songbook. It's a top-priority dream of his to be a part of the preservation of this great music genre and fuse the communities of Great American Songbook with Ukulele history, and could not be happier that the journey started at NYC's best jazz venue, Birdland.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every Monday on the historic stage, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of New York's Theater District.



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





