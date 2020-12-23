Peter Dunn Presents An End Of Year Virtual Artist Festival

After a tumultuous year for everyone, in which the entertainment industry was almost completely shuttered for all of 2020, New York City based producer, Peter Dunn is offering audiences around the world an end of year virtual artist festival, that will span 4 ensemble shows over the course of 10 nights. The festival is a fundraising collaboration of Dunn and some of his favorite artists he's worked with during his career. It is also an unofficial ode of love to The West End Lounge, which sadly and suddenly officially announced its shuttering in October, due to Covid-19.

"I've been avoiding producing my own virtual shows since April," says Dunn. "It was a mix of a plethora of things ranging from fear, to being inappropriate to the political climate, to feeling irrelevant, to not wanting to do something unless it was necessary and felt right. It finally felt necessary and it finally felt right, and I am excited to bring this insane lineup of wonderfully talented and kind human beings to the virtual world. I've been producing live music and cabaret events for over five years now. Before that, I was working in the television world. Before that, I was producing parties and nightlife events in NYC as a teenager into my early twenties. I've never done something in the virtual world. And. I. Am. Terrified. People know I can barely respond to a text message, let alone produce a virtual event. But I decided, go big or go home. Whether it's a success, or an utter failure, I want to know I left this exhausting year, trying."

100% of the proceeds from the festival will be gifted out, including 50% of ticket sales going directly back to the artist, and 50% being split between the Save the Music foundation (which funds music programs in underfunded schools) and to the family of the backbone of The West End, Nacho, who worked as a barback, porter and cook for the venue's entire run.

"One Last Time: The Virtual Artist Festival" kicked off on Monday December 21st with "The Queens!", a spectacular drag event that showcased 20 NYC based drag artists. It continues Wednesday December 23rd with "Desperately Seeking Santa 3.0", a holiday themed show for all ages, Monday December 28th with "I Didn't Win But!" a reunion show of some of the most talented finalists from the singing competition "So You Think You Can Belt", and concludes Wednesday December 30th with "Last Call", the finale show of the festival.

All three remaining shows will be hosted by MC and comic extraordinaire, Jake McKenna.

Dunn has stacked a full roster of powerhouse talent including Matt Bloyd (FOX's The Four), Jack Boice (Fifty Shades of Grey), Carner & Gregor (Island Song, Unlocked, Toast), Michael Fisher (Rocktopia), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Keirsten Hodgens (Jesus Christ Superstar), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, upcoming The Devil Wears Prada), Allegra Miles (NBC's The Voice) , NYA (Caroline or Change, Motown, Cleopatra) Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey's Joe's Cafe, Spamilton, Ragtime), Taylor Pearlstein (Cruel Intentions), Morgan Reilly (winner of Jessie J's Rose challenge), Darius Anthony Robinson (The Preacher's Wife, Alvin Ailey), Victoria Scovens (Hamilton), Emily Schultheis (Wicked, Bat out of Hell), Beda Spindola (TLC's Undercover Boss, Revelation, Ecclesiastes) Chris Weaver (NBC's The Voice), Natalie Weiss (American Idol, Les Miserables, Wicked, Everyday Rapture and YouTube's Breaking Down the Riffs) and Khalifa White (Caroline or Change, School of Rock, Chicago:The Search for Roxie).

Also featured in the festival will be a group of equally phenomenally talented artists whose work has been key to the success of Dunn's series, TRL, Rise Up, Desperately Seeking, the Kidnapping series, as well as So You Think You Can Belt (created by John Forslund). These artists include Megan Allen, Arianna Armon, Elle Baez, Richard Baskin Jr, The Bathhouse Boys, Paulina Breeze, Alissa Brianna, Darren Cementina, Kristy Cloetingh, Brenna Coogan, Lillian Andrea DeLeon, Brittany Dorazio, Donna Falzon, Logan Farine, Becky Filer, Kathryn Francisco, Sara Gordon, Katerina Hadjipavlis, Rich Hennessy, love I.E.D., Abbey Immer, Adelaide James, Matt Kent, Cathy Kirch, Amy Lang, Andrea Levinsky, DeJa Mack, Allen Marchioni, Carly McClain, Christopher McCrewell, Esti Mellul, Ciana Miceli, Evey Middleton, Melissa Modifer, Ronve O'Daniel, Samantha Parrish, Peachez, Kevin Riddagh, Lauren Robinson, Lindsay Rose, Taylor Scott, Sarah Shaiman, Sean O'Shea, Denise Tillman, Austin Tipograph, Kailyn Toussaint, Josh Walker and Zazz.

"All of these people are not only artists I've had the extreme honor and privilege of working with over the past five years," concludes Dunn. "They are my friends, they are my tribe, they are my family. I am so lucky to know them, and I want the entire world to know it and to see what I see, through this festival. The entertainment industry and artists have been struggling while simultaneously being one of the leading things getting everyone through this pandemic. Support local artists. Support the arts."

Tickets for "One Last Time: The Virtual Artist Festival" can be purchased through the artists directly or through www.cofare.io

This show will be premiered and live streaming virtually and is available for viewing in the comfort of your own home.