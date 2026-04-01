Performers From CHESS, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at the Green Room 42

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AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from Wicked; Chess; The Outsiders; Operation Mincemeat; Bigfoot! A New Musical; Going Bachrach: The Songs Of An Icon, and About Time.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on April 20 at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis.

The critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 195th edition are Robert Ariza (Standby for the roles of Charles Cholmondeley & others and Hester Leggatt & others in Operation Mincemeat); Casey Garvin (Understudy for the role of Anatoly Sergievsky in Chess); Jake Letts (Understudy for the role of Bigfoot in Bigfoot! A New Musical); Oluchi Nwaokorie (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked); Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Standby for both Principal Female role in Going Bachrach: The Songs of an Icon); Katerina Papacostas (Understudy for the role of Florence Vassey in Chess); Ethan Paulini (Standby for three Male Principal roles in About Time); Nicole Powell (Standby for three Female Principal roles in About Time); Lexi Rabadi (Standby for the roles of Ewan Montagu & others; Jean Leslie & others; Johnny Bevan & others in Operation Mincemeat) and Eli Talley (Understudy for the role of Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1391 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6620 roles in 729 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Natalie Charle Ellis, Ali Ewoldt, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Keri Rene Fuller, Annie Funke, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Alex Joseph Grayson, Becky Gulsvig,, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Khadijah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Roibyn Hurder, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Savy Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon,, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable; Lauren Marcus, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Juliette Ojeda, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Sydney Parra, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Jonalyn Saxer, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, Kevin Spirtas, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Christopher James Tamayo, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Olivia Valli, Zarah Vallien, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Dan'yelle Williamson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright. ;Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.