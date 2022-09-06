Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pendleton and Bleier Sing Richard Rodgers at Pangea

Performances run Tuesdays, October 4th, 11th and 25th at 7:00 pm.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Returning to the East Side haunt, Pangea, Barbara and Austin, bring you a New Show in tribute to the musical legend that is Richard Rodgers.

Richard Rodgers was probably the most prolific musical theater composer of the 20th century. His collaborations were mainly with Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, but he co-wrote musicals with the late Stephen Sondheim, Sheldon Harnick, Martin Charnin, while also writing both lyrics/music, for one of the first interracial musicals, "No Strings." The arrangements are from Music Director: Paul Greenwood.

Tickets are $25.00 at the Door. MAC members are $15.00 at the Door. $20.00 RSVP Online. $20.00 Drink/Food Minimum.


