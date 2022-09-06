Pendleton and Bleier Sing Richard Rodgers at Pangea

Returning to the East Side haunt, Pangea, Barbara and Austin, bring you a New Show in tribute to the musical legend that is Richard Rodgers.

Performances run Tuesdays, October 4th, 11th and 25th at 7:00 pm.

Richard Rodgers was probably the most prolific musical theater composer of the 20th century. His collaborations were mainly with Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, but he co-wrote musicals with the late Stephen Sondheim, Sheldon Harnick, Martin Charnin, while also writing both lyrics/music, for one of the first interracial musicals, "No Strings." The arrangements are from Music Director: Paul Greenwood.



Tickets are $25.00 at the Door. MAC members are $15.00 at the Door. $20.00 RSVP Online. $20.00 Drink/Food Minimum.