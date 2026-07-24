Paulo Szot, Kate Baldwin, Linda Eder & More to Perform at 54 Below

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54 Below has announced its lineup of performances for the week of July 27 through August 3, featuring Broadway favorites, original concerts, and special one-night-only events at the acclaimed cabaret venue.

The week begins on July 27 with Tony Award winner Paulo Szot returning for An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot, joined by special guest two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and musicians from the American Pops Orchestra under the direction of Luke Frazier. Later that evening, What If? Part 7: The Songs You Love. Unexpectedly Recast. returns for its latest Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser, featuring unexpected musical theater mashups performed by Broadway and emerging artists.

On July 28, jazz vocalist Stevie Holland celebrates her newest album, Talk to Your Tomatoes, before Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio presents Campfire Confessions, an acoustic evening of storytelling and reimagined favorites inspired by artists including Lizzy McAlpine and Joni Mitchell.

Broadway favorite Linda Eder returns for a series of performances beginning July 29, revisiting songs from throughout her career with music director Keith Cotton. That evening also features Life Is Pandemonium: A Night of Broadway Crashouts, a concert exploring musical theater's most emotionally explosive moments.

On July 30 and 31, Christine Andreas brings her cabaret S'Wonderful..., celebrating classics from the American Songbook. Also on July 30, Coming Out – An Evening of New Queer Musicals by Allison St. Rock returns to 54 Below following its sold-out debut, featuring songs from Coming Out, the Musical and selections from St. Rock's latest works.

The late show on July 31 spotlights The 305 Takes the 212: Celebrating Miami Artists, a concert honoring performers and creatives with ties to Miami through a mix of musical theater, Latin pop, R&B, and soul.

On August 1, Marti Cummings hosts the latest installment of Big Broadway Drag Brunch, featuring live performances, brunch favorites, and unlimited drink packages.

The week concludes with Billy Stritch: My Year with Tony Bennett on August 2 and 3, celebrating what would have been Tony Bennett's 100th birthday through songs and stories from Stritch's time performing alongside the legendary singer.

Several performances will also be livestreamed as part of Live from 54 Below, including concerts by Paulo Szot, Campfire Confessions, Christine Andreas, The 305 Takes the 212, and Billy Stritch.

Paulo Szot, FEAT. Kate Baldwin! – JULY 27 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In a return engagement, with newly added songs – Paulo Szot returns to 54 Below in July!

'Mr. Szot sings with a power that sweeps you off your feet.'

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

54 Below presents Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) in a return engagement of An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot – a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond – with a few newly added songs!

With lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot promises an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Beloved for his Tony-winning turn in South Pacific and acclaimed performances in Chicago, Evita, My Fair Lady, & Juliet, and Hadestown, Szot brings the dramatic power, charm, and storytelling finesse of a true leading man to every song.

Paulo returns to 54 Below with the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier with lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, promising an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Featuring special guest two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Chicago, Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish).

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway and Opera star, who made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his debut performance on Broadway he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

As a globally celebrated opera singer, he has appeared in more than 90 productions, including ten seasons at The Metropolitan Opera and engagements with La Scala, Paris Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, San Francisco Opera, and major orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, American Pops and the Chicago Symphony.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? PART 7: THE SONGS YOU LOVE. UNEXPECTEDLY RECAST. – JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

What if there was a multiverse where Glinda's meltdown leads her to sing 'Someone Gets Hurt' from Mean Girls? Or if Collins from Rent sang a Whitney Houston power ballad to his dying lover? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as your favorite musical characters sing songs that they've never sung before, all while interacting with characters from different shows. Come support this Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser event, as you see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our seventh installment of this iconic series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA.

Created and music directed by Jorden Amir.

Co-produced by Angelina Amato and Cooper LaMontagne.

Featuring Bella Aboulhosn, Miki Abraham, Faith Alhadeff, Angelina Amato, Bryson Battle, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Connor DeRoche, Carissa Gaughran, Callie Henrysen, Sarah Isola, Jules Kessler, Cooper LaMontagne, Weston Chandler Long, Jonathan Masse, Michael Moretti, Ava Newman, Mason Olshavsky, Samia Posadas, Skyler Reed Lipkind, Cole Thompson, and Zalah Vallien.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Stevie Holland: A SUMMER SOIREE CELEBRATING 'TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES' – JULY 28 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed jazz recording artist, lyricist and performer Stevie Holland returns to 54 Below for a special performance celebrating her latest album, Talk to Your Tomatoes, with material including jazz, theater and pop classics, as well as Holland's originals. Praised for her vocal warmth, lyrical intelligence, and the emotional range that she brings to everything she touches, Holland's performances sparkle with jazz precision and theatrical intuition, and the broad appeal of her albums has led them to chart on jazz, smooth jazz, traditional pop and standard radio stations nationally. The theater community knows her best for her collaborations with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, most notably, Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, for which she wrote the book and starred in off-Broadway with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr. The filmed version of the show earned Holland a Best Actress in a Feature Film Award at the Culver City Film Festival and currently streams on Amazon Prime/BroadwayHD.

With Matthew Sheens on piano, Matt Aranoff on bass, Jeff Davis on drums, Ben Monder on guitar, Chet Doxas on saxophone, David Smith on trumpet, and Mike Fahie on trombone.

Staging by Joseph Hayward.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS – JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio lit up 54 Below this past April with a completely sold-out show, and now they're returning to the iconic venue with something entirely new: an intimate acoustic set that trades Broadway belting for raw, stripped-down storytelling.

Inspired by the soulful, introspective sounds of Lizzy McAlpine, Yebba, Chris Stapleton, and Joni Mitchell, this evening steps far outside the bounds of a typical night of musical theater. Expect rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, acoustic reimaginings, and maybe even a dangerously addictive pop throwback or two that might leave you feeling a little…'Toxic.'

This night leans into the warm, hazy feeling of summer camp nostalgia — sitting cross-legged by a crackling fire, passing around a guitar, and singing the songs everyone somehow knows by heart. It's the sound of late-night cabin jam sessions and post-swim laughter!

It's nostalgia wrapped in harmony. Where strangers become friends. Join us for an evening of unforgettable music, connection, and all your favorite songs.

Produced/directed by Justin D. Reamy, with music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Chiara Aiello, Emeline Battles, Caroline Cohen, Zoey Mae Dillon-Levine, Lexi Eisenhardt, Victoria Fiore, Kit Greene, Sarah Helbringer, Emma Kops, Luke McIntyre, Joana Meurkens, Shane Nourie, Skye Papa, Molly Twigg, Julian Walton, and Kevin Wang.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JULY 29 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton.

$151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIFE IS PANDEMONIUM: A NIGHT OF BROADWAY CRASHOUTS – JULY 29 AT 9:30PM

You're invited into the musical therapy office of the season in Broadway's most famous basement! Leave all your troubles outside as we unpack the angsty, the messy, and those moments when you've just wanted to lock yourself in the bathroom. Whether you're 'Breaking Down' like Trina from Falsettos or 'Still Hurting' like Cathy from The Last Five Years, we're going to leave it all out on the stage.

Join producers Sarah Koury and Giuliana Gallone along with a cast of Broadway veterans, rising stars and everything in between for Life is Pandemonium: A Night of Broadway Crashouts. Come vent with us – because we've all been through it, and we promise: you are not alone.

Featuring Britt Ambruson, Mariel Ardila, Courtney Burnett, Mars Chambers, Cole Dolan Hastings, Bella Fisher, Jalen Ford, Leah Freeman, Giuliana Gallone, Finn Graff, Cam Gray, Ashley Ha, Margaret Kelly, Esme King Farbstein, Sarah Koury, Hannah Kulawiak, David Llamazares, Alana McDermott, Briar Moon, Patrick Robbins, Jackie Sanders, Sam Sommer, Lucy Stearns, Taylor Terry, Sophie Joan Tyler, Laura Vecchione, and Sawyer Whitted.

Also joined by music director Aidan S. Wells on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass, Olivia Kelly on drums, and Ben Shanblatt on guitar.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: S'WONDERFUL… – JULY 30 & 31 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 31 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

S'Wonderful… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

Music direction by Martin Silvestri.

'Ms. Andreas gives completely new readings to every song she sings. Superbly arranged and beautifully played by her accompanist, Martin Silvestri, himself a noted Broadway composer. It was an evening of pure cabaret magic.' -Stu Hamstra's Cabaret Hotline, Australia

'…a vocalist with a distinct natural bent toward individualized interpretations and a buoyant sense of rhythmic swing with every reason to feel at home in any club she chooses to grace with her mesmerizing musical presence.' –Los Angeles Times, Don Heckman

'A luscious diva with beauty to enhance and a voice to enthrall…. a heartbreaker…. In a tired old world of psych-out, burn-out and sell-out, she brings sanity and order to confusion and anxiety with a voice as pure as an angel's.' –The New York Observer, Rex Reed

Visit: christineandreas.com.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMING OUT – AN EVENING OF NEW QUEER MUSICALS BY ALLISON ST. ROCK – JULY 30 AT 9:30PM

54 Below welcomes back Coming Out — An Evening of New Queer Musicals by Allison St. Rock!

Following a nearly sold-out 54 Below debut in June 2025, join this all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an unforgettable evening featuring songs from Coming Out, the Musical, alongside selections from Allison St. Rock's new queer works. After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night of queer joy that you won't want to miss!

Direction by Felisha Heng.

Music direction by Jess Ong.

Featuring Rhys Avery, Joe Bliss, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Andrew Childers, JJ Costabile, Helora Danna, Kaylie Ann Delauri, Jordan Griffey, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Alicia Kee, Jessie Carina Lanza, Blaze Levario, Jessie MacBeth, Andrew Orsie, Rose Rabut, Eva Reich, and Aaron Valentine.

Also joined by Juliann Frances on bass, Grace Sprecher on drums, and Erica Toda on guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 305 TAKES THE 212: CELEBRATING MIAMI ARTISTS – JULY 31 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 305 Takes the 212 is a vibrant, high-energy cabaret celebrating Miami artists and bringing their voices, culture, and stories to New York City. Directed and produced by Remi Mark, the evening blends musical theatre, R&B, Latin pop, and soul into a joyful, honest exploration of what it means to leave home, chase a dream, and find your place in a city that never stops moving. Even though Miami and New York are two of the biggest cities in the world, the Miami musical theatre community somehow feels like a small town — if you don't know each other, you know the same school, the same teacher, or the same person — and this concert is built on that shared sense of connection and unity all in the heart of the 212. Featuring powerful solo moments and duets, explosive group numbers, intimate reflections, and undeniable community chemistry, The 305 Takes the 212 is a love letter to home, a victory lap for transplants, and a reminder that where you come from can be the very thing that sets you apart.

Directed/produced by Remi Mark.

Assistant produced by Jamie Jones.

Music directed by Kaleb Jon Wilkening.

Featuring Anette Barrios-Torres, Ashley Blum, Juan Carlos, Hope Divine, Ishmael Gonzalez, Lauren Horgan, Emma Katz, Eleni Kontzamanys, Michael Leyte-Vidal, Dori Miller, Luis-Pablo Garcia, Isa Peña, RAEGAN, Lena Rodriguez, Camila V. Romero, Mikaela Secada, Paul Tuaty, and Wesley Wray.

Also joined by Thomas Carley on bass, Jonah Hieb on trumpet, and Jayden Richardson on drums.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – AUGUST 1 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Featuring Gem Annai, Bea Effay, and Thee Suburbia.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway's biggest names, as well as their hit single 'CAKE.' Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on 'Good Morning America,' 'The View,' and 'Inside Edition.'

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries 'Shade Queens of NYC,' hosted their own talk show, 'The Marti Report' on Logo, 'Worst Cooks in America,' Hulu's 'Drag Me to Dinner,' 'The X Change Rate,' and 'Dragged for Yahoo!' Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak's take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Billy Stritch: MY YEAR WITH Tony Bennett – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF AN ICON – AUGUST 2 & 3 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 3 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

'Billy Stritch's talent at the piano and microphone is a seamless blend of virtuosity and velvet, turning every performance into a masterclass in musical elegance.'

–London Style

To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony's side. From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

In this show created for 54 Below, Billy will perform his personal Tony Bennett favorite selections including 'For Once In My Life,' 'This Is All I Ask,' and 'Watch What Happens,' and will be joined by a trio of world class musicians.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. 'Live from 54 Below' will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Paulo Szot – July 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS – July 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Christine Andreas: S'WONDERFUL… – July 31 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE 305 TAKES THE 212: CELEBRATING MIAMI ARTISTS – July 31 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Billy Stritch: MY YEAR WITH Tony Bennett – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF AN ICON – August 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.



Photo Credit: Michael Childers

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