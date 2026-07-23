Jennifer Simard and Liz Callaway to Ring in the New Year With Shows at 54 Below
Liz Callaway will perform at 7pm on December 31, and Jennifer Simard will perform at 11pm.
54 BELOW will welcome back Death Becomes Her and Company star Jennifer Simard for a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec 31 at 11pm. This performance will follow a 7pm performance with Anastasia and Cats star Liz Callaway.
Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jul 24 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Jul 30 at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased at http://54below.org/LizCallawayNYE.
Liz Callaway
Ring in the new year with Broadway legend Liz Callaway at 54 Below! Join the Emmy winner and Grammy and Tony nominated star for an New Year’s Eve celebration filled with soaring vocals, sparkling storytelling, and the signature warmth that has made her one of Broadway’s most beloved voices. Liz and her band will serenade you with favorites from stage and screen, timeless classics, and a few surprises—creating the perfect soundtrack to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new. Elegant, intimate, and joyful, this is New Year’s Eve the way it was meant to be celebrated. Raise a glass, savor the magic, and step into 2027 with Liz Callaway lighting the way.
For this performance, there is a special optional New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which guests may select in place of our regular menu. This will feature festive seasonal dishes. All guests who select this option will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).
New Year’s Eve With Liz Callaway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees) – $107.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $168 (includes $18 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.org/LizCallawayNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.
Jennifer Simard
Raise a glass and ring in the New Year with three-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard! Celebrate the arrival of 2027 with an unforgettable evening as Jennifer performs a specially curated set list, guaranteed to have you laughing, cheering, and setting all the right intentions for the year ahead.
Best known for her starring role as Helen Sharp in Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Jennifer Simard is a three-time Tony Award nominee and one of theater's most celebrated performers. Her acclaimed Broadway credits also include Company, Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, and Disaster! With her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable stage presence, Jennifer promises a New Year's Eve celebration you won't want to miss.
For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).
New Year’s Eve With Jennifer Simard plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 11pm. Cover charges are $80 (includes $10 in fees) – $168 (includes $18 in fees). Premiums are $223 (includes $18 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JenniferSimardNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 7pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.
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