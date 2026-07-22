Interview: Casey Likes Time Travels in BACK TO THE PAST at 54 Below

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Best known for starring as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway and J.D. in Heathers Off-Broadway, Casey Likes is taking the stage at 54 Below on August 6–8 at 7:00 PM. Casey Likes: Back to the Past is a reflection of his journey so far as an artist, told through the music and stories that have shaped him—and some time-traveling abilities.

Below, read a conversation with Casey Likes about the show.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Can you tell me a little more about what your show, Casey Likes: Back to the Past will look like?

This is a show about the musical influences I had growing up that made me into the artist I am now. There’s a connective tissue in the music that we discover or are introduced to that makes us who we are, and I talk about, dress like, and more importantly sing through all of it. This includes early 2000s hits, rock and roll and RNB from the 70s, Disney, and beyond. This is all possible through my “special time travel device”… a magical glowing boom box.

What was the process of putting your show together like? How did you decide what to include?

During my run as Marty Mcfly in Back to the Future, I realized I wanted to do a show that showed more of myself and the music that I listen to so the people who are introduced to me through my performances in musical theatre could see a completely different side of me. I wrote out a long list of all the songs I could think of that I might want to sing, and I found a through-line in some of them that ended up turning into the story of my life thus far. The song choices reflected moments in my life that I was transported back to when singing them, reminded me of the people who showed them to me, or illustrated the feeling of a certain time in my life through the lyrics. With help from my musical arranger Ted Arthur, we fit many songs into the 75 minute show: some full, some half, some combined in a very special way.

What has been the most rewarding part of the project for you so far?

It was most rewarding when I got to perform the show for my family. Back to the Past is truly about family and friends more than it is about me because they paved the pathways in my mind that led me to my artistic influences. It was a gift getting to perform for a sold-out house and have people applaud for the stories I told that they made possible.

You just finished performing as J.D. in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers in April, and for over a year and a half before that you were Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway. What are your feelings towards taking the stage again in a different capacity through a cabaret show?

It’s liberating to perform a cabaret show! And at the same time daunting! Most audiences are currently used to seeing me play a character. Presenting myself in a cabaret show gives me the possibility of being seen, but it also opens up the possibility of being judged—something I’m used to, but it’s usually not because of who I am. This show shows as much of who I am as I’(M) Willing to disclose right now.

You sang the role of Jesse in Eisa Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical concept album Warriors. What was your experience working on such a star-studded album? Are you excited that it’s coming to Broadway in 2027?

I’m thrilled about Warriors coming to Broadway. Lin sent me a DM years ago asking me to call him about Warriors. This was after brushing shoulders a few times during Almost Famous rehearsals—he was there checking on our mutual friend Tom Kitt. The whole thing has just been an unexpected gift. Getting to be a small part of that glorious album was like my musical and musical Theatre Dreams coming true.

Would you reprise your role if given the opportunity?

That’s a good question. Would I want to work with Lin-Manuel and Eisa Davis again? I think the obvious answer for anyone, including myself, is a resounding yes. However, I think my role of the over confident “orphan” Jesse on the album deserves new hands with new ideas to craft it for the stage. And that’s all I’ll say on that for now.

Aside from Casey Likes: Back to the Past, are you working on any other projects you’d like to highlight?

Nothing that I can really show or talk about now, but I have been kind of silently putting my foot in the door to behind-the-scenes work for a few years now. Directing for film and stage has been where I’ve spent most of my time when I’m not performing, as well as writing scripts and having many conversations about how to become a producer—and more importantly, produce well in this new age of theatre and film, something I’m very passionate about.

Do you have anything else you would like to add?

Fortunately for me, unfortunately for those reading, Back to the Past at 54 Below is entirely sold out. However, there is a livestream that you can buy tickets to.

To join the waitlist for in-person tickets to Casey Likes: Back to the Past at 54 Below on August 6–8 at 7:00 PM, visit 54 Below's website here. Livestream tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson

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