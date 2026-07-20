Cabaret Roundup: July 20-26 – Linda Eder, Tony Danza & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including free outdoor concerts, Who’s the Boss and Taxi star Tony Danza celebrating Frank Sinatra, an improvised so with Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Emily Bergl : Off Night at Joe’s Pub

July 20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

"Off Night" is what happens when Emily Bergl clocks out of Broadway and clocks into something a little more dangerous. She's known for her work on Broadway (Goodnight Oscar, The Ferryman) and TV (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shameless, Gilmore Girls) but as a solo act she's played the iconic Cafe Caryle, The Oak Room at the Algonquin, and others. Known for her sly, genre hopping cabaret work that collides eras and emotions, Bergl returns with a new set that gleefully refuses to behave. In "Off Night," she and Jonathan Mastro (Girl, Interrupted at The Public Theater) reinvents hits from Cy Coleman to SZA, from Rogers and Hammerstein to Sabrina Carpenter. You never know what's going to happen in this intimate, musically shape shifting act. Come see what The New York Times describes as a "gust of fresh air that could knock you off your feet."

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Linda Eder at 54 Below

July 21 & 29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Tickets: Tickets start at $74.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

July 23-25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

July 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Jazz at the Bandshell: Cindy Blackman Santana Group + Patricia Brennan Septet + Lucía at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Friday July 24, 6 pm

Info available here.

Cindy Blackman Santana Group headlines an all-women jazz lineup alongside Mexican vibraphonist and composer Patricia Brennan, and Lucía, the 24-year-old Veracruz-born vocalist who won the 2022 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Blackman Santana is one of the most accomplished drummers of her generation, with a 40-year career as bandleader, recording artist, and live performer. The icon’s repertoire spans the realm of jazz, rock, and funk, showcasing her versatility behind the kit and in front of the mic.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Brower Park with Black House Radio (Brooklyn)

Saturday July 25, 4 pm

Info available here.

Wear your dancing shoes to Brower Park in Crown Heights for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Pop-Up presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Chi Ossé and Rooftop Films. Your DJs for the night are presented by Black House Radio, a platform deeply rooted in house music, bridging generations and acting as a guiding light for Black DJs and their sound.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.

THE Tony Bennett CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION at The Cutting Room

Sunday July 26 @ 3 pm

Tickets available here.

International singing sensation, Eddie Bruce has literally been singing the praises of Tony Bennett for decades. He has invited his pal, multi-award winner Cabaret and Jazz singer, Sue Matsuki, to share the stage in celebration of what would have been Tony’s 100th birthday in this special brunch show. Featuring: Dean Schneider (piano), Brian Glassman (bass) and Lew Leabman (drums). Eddie and Sue will be singing a few of Tony’s iconic duets!

Tickets: Tickets are $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

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