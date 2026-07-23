FIRST DRAFTS: STUDENT EDITION to Play 54 Below with Showpeople Theatre Collective

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54 BELOW will present Showpeople Theatre Collective in 'First Drafts: Student Edition' on August 18th at 9:30pm. First Drafts: Student Edition, an iteration of Showpeople's First Drafts cabaret series, created by resident artist Colby Thompson, is a musical theatre new works concert featuring songs written by high school and college students. Additionally, the concert will present the winning song of the third season of Showpeople Theatre Collective's Showpeople Songwriting Showdown, which is yet to be publicly revealed.

Songwriters and songwriting teams whose work will be presented include Wyatt Cy, Carlos Golde, Emma Haigh-Hutchison & Tyler Kinnaman, Jack Harjes, Thomas Hsin, Stefan Herrera & Anna Parker, Eshan Kabir & Kamila Boga, Katherine McGuiness, Roxy "Roggy" McMackin, Grace Trainer, & Carissa Yang, Miles Messier, Maggie Munday Odom & Casey Weisman, Ian Pirotto, Tess Rowan, and Wyn Alyse Thomas. Performers include, Alison Hagen, Patrick Connolly, Mary Grace Epps, Jayna Elise, Ellie Falanga, Lauren Fitzgerald, Casey Keeler, Nicole Hepburn, Stefan Herrera, Thomas Hsin, Noah Lytle, Lizzy Maisel, Meleeke McCantis, Braxton McGrath, Miles Messier, Rocky Nardone, Taylor Parker, Amanda Ribnick, Rachel Roth, Tess Rowan, Xavier Sarabia, Emily Rose Unnasch, and Isabella Victorson. The band will consist of music director Miles Messier, Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, Miles Tanner on guitar, and Colby Thompson on bass.

Showpeople Theatre Collective in 'First Drafts: Student Edition' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 18th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees) - $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SHOWPEOPLE THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Showpeople Theatre Collective Inc. is a 501(c)(3) theatre nonprofit with a home base in Connecticut, doing work in both CT and NY. Their work typically places emphasis on the creation of new theatrical works, but have also integrated film work, licensed works, and even a musical theatre songwriting, reality TV-esque web series competition into their seasons of programming. Their original works have gone to places like 54 Below, the Green Room 42, the Reverie Room, and the New York Theater Festival! You can find more about Showpeople and their work at www.showpeople.org (http://www.showpeople.org/).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

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