Pangea Unveils Fall Lineup Featuring David Dean Bottrell, Tammy Faye Starlite & More

Pangea’s fall promises to be dramatic… with everything from storytelling and mirthful one-person plays to music and theater mashups and old-school crooner-comic mélanges. In addition to the previously announced extensions for the singer-comedian David Mills(starting September 15), and singer-personality Zora Rasmussen (starting Sept 21), Pangea is bringing back Doc Dougherty’s wildly winning one-man play “Godzilla’s Prince” which sold out its initial dates in June and August (Oct 17 & 19)… Also on the boards of Pangea’s 60-seat jewel box Cabaret Room will be brand new shows from Tammy Faye Starlite (Oct 26) and the actor singer David Dean Bottrell who begins a 12-week Monday night residency on September 18.

All these bold iconoclasts are pushing the cabaret genre into new territory!

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here The East Village supper club -- a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere -- is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).

The singer-comedian David Mills, who started his current residency in April and continued in the summer, extends “glamour + despair,” his trenchantly funny romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture on four Fridays Sept 15, 22, Oct 6 and 13, all at 9:30pm Now in his 5th encore Pangea engagement this newly minted EX ex-pat in London, who has relocated to his native US at his total peril, is joined by Jody Shelton on piano. Gerry Geddes, in BistroAward.com has called it “a remarkable show that demands to be seen!”

Zora Rasmussen has been building a following of prominent scene makers and celebrities from across the City, some of whom might remember her when she made her first mark at Reno Sweeney’s a century ago. Her Broadway credits didn’t amount to much -- yes she wrestled Andy Kaufman and Debbie Harry in the Broadway debacle “Teaneck Tanzi: The Venus Flytrap” – and she was on One Life to Live for a nanosecond before dying in a fire. But now, possessed of a volcanic spirit and gift, Zora is erupting and the NY Times calls her “cooly eclectic.” With pianist Bette Sussman (Whitney Houston, Bette Midler and Christine Ebersole) and bassist Zev Katz “Zora Rasmussen” plays monthly Thur Sept 21, Fri Oct 20, Thur Nov 16, and Thur Dec 14, all at 7pm Presented by Kevin Malony’s TWEED TheaterWorks

Making his Pangea debut is David Dean Bottrell, the stage and television veteran known for a slew of off-beat characters on the small screen in shows like Boston Legal, Modern Family, Mad Men, etc. and for his one-man theater shows, which he has been staging frequently on both coasts. During a 12-week residency on Mondays, Bottrell will premiere two new shows – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This” (starting Sept 18) a catalogue of bad decisions, and “David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet” (starting Oct 16) which is a deep (and fatal) dive into mortality… Each show plays 6 Mondays with no shows on November 20 and December 11.

In a monster of a story, Doc Dougherty brings back “Godzilla’s Prince,” his latest collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning writer Anna Theresa Cascio. Directed by Michael Schiralli, Doc’s gloves-off performance about a happy kid who suffers domestic harm en route to becoming a toxic and self-loathing man is not for the faint of heart. The show’s first four sold-out performances in June and August wowed our audiences, which led to pandemonium in the streets. Pangea hopes to tame the situation somewhat by adding two shows at a time!... Tue Oct 17 and Thur Oct 19. But who are we kidding with Godzilla on the loose, nobody’s safe.

Director Michael Schiralli is also involved with Tammy Faye Starlite’s newest character-driven depiction of rock ‘n roll icon Marianne Faithfull, called “She’s a Rainbow.” In this uninvited intrusion into the unconscious mind of Faithfull (to whom very few were faithful, we must point out), Starlite focuses on the songs she inspired (mostly by her mates on the Rolling Stones) but for which she got squat credit. Joined by bandmates Richard Feridun, Joe McGinty, Jared Michael Nickerson, and Barry Reynolds, Starlite has built a remarkable repertory of rock ‘n roll history, which, in her hands is meant to be relived not just repeated. Her last Faithfull foray was called “extraordinary” by Elisabeth Vincentelli in The Times. “She’s a Rainbow: Marianne Faithfull Sings the Songs She Inspired: A Cabaret Fantasia Revisited (Part 2 of the CS Blues Series)” is only scheduled for one performance – Thur Oct 26.