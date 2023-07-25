PYT…W (PRETTY YOUNG THEATRE WRITERS) To Perform In Concert At The Green Room 42

In the age of jukebox musicals and musicals based off of well known commodities, a group of PYTs (Pretty Young Theatre Writers) and performers from Broadway, TV, and more come together to bring you a show stopping night of new music.

Love new work? Looking for a great audition cut? Well, look no further than "PYTW" at The Green Room 42. This killer cast cannot WAIT to sing songs they love and some that they have written, or that others in the show have written). And who would want to miss such an iconic cast, coming from Falsettos, Sing Street, Shrek, and more. All on August 10th at 7pm!

Featuring:

Rachel Arianna (Bend in the Road Off B'way)

Matheus Barbee

Max Bartos (Sing Street)

Kyle Dalsimer (Friends Off B'way)

Sophie David

Scarlett Diaz (Shrek Nat'l Tour)

Ellis Gage (Taiwan Premiere of Next to Normal)

Carly Gendell (School of Rock B'way)

Eric Powers (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre)

Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos B'way)

Producer and host: Rachel Arianna, in conjunction with Penny for Thought Productions

Music Director: Eric Powers

Purchase tickets: Click Here

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.