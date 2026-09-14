Brandie Inez Sutton to Make Debut at 54 Below

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Soprano Brandie Inez Sutton makes her debut at 54 Below for a two-night engagement on Thursday, October 8, and Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at 54 Below, 254 Street, Cellar, New York, NY.

Lauded by The New York Times, soprano Brandie Inez Sutton has a 'warm, ample voice,' 'ravishing performance,' and 'distinctly earthy coloring.' Sutton is a soprano of striking versatility and depth, acclaimed for a voice of 'sumptuous richness,' stated Opera News.

With arrangements by and collaborations with acclaimed music director Joseph Joubert, the evening will highlight Sutton's virtuosity as a world-class artist featuring her vast musical styles, including arias, art songs, spirituals, jazz, pop, classical, Broadway, and Disney classics. Richard Jay-Alexander is the director of this memorable evening with Brandie Inez Sutton, whose voice is rooted in classical excellence and whose artistic vision embraces storytelling in all its forms.

'For me Miss Sutton Live is more than a concert,' says Brandie. 'It's an opportunity for people to see inside my story. It represents a new, exciting chapter for me. While audiences have come to know me through opera houses and concert halls around the world, this concert event offers something more personal and a chance to share not only the music I love but the stories, humor, and the artist behind the music.'

This fall, Sutton will also make her highly anticipated debut at Opéra de Monte-Carlo as Clara in The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. Presented at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco, the production will be performed on November 15, 19, and 21, 2026, bringing Sutton to one of Europe's most distinguished operatic stages. The engagement includes a special performance by invitation from bringing the Palace as part of Monaco's National Day celebrations on November 19, followed by a gala performance on November 21, underscoring the significance of the production in the company's 2026-2027 season. The engagement represents another significant milestone in her flourishing international career, further expanding a body of work that has earned acclaim for its vocal beauty, dramatic depth, and stylistic versatility across opera, concert, and crossover repertoire. As Sutton continues to build an increasingly prominent presence on the world's leading stages, her debut with Opéra de Monte-Carlo also underscores her growing reputation as one of today's compelling American sopranos and marks an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey.

Upon Sutton's return from France, she begins rehearsals for her debut starring role in the Chamber Opera, ELIZA, the story of the African Market Women who ran the Charleston City Market for more than 200 years with their magnificence during the Revolutionary War. Composed by Armand Hutton and libretto by Karen Chilton, ELIZA, is premiering December 16, 2026, at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort at the Koger Center in South Carolina.

Brandie Inez Sutton maintains an ongoing relationship with the Metropolitan Opera where her Sutton takes you on an intimate musical journey in her genre-blending, one-woman concert, Miss Sutton, Live!, as she performs iconic and classic songs from a wide-ranging repertoire of music from global legendary and contemporary composers. With arrangements by and collaborations with acclaimed music director Joseph Joubert, the evening will highlight Sutton's virtuosity as a world-class artist featuring her vast musical styles, including arias, art songs, spirituals, jazz, pop, classical, Broadway, and Disney classics. Richard Jay-Alexander is the director of this memorable evening with Brandie Inez Sutton, whose voice is rooted in classical excellence and whose artistic vision embraces storytelling in all its forms. For more information and tickets, click here.

Her career was launched with her critically noted debut as Rautendelein in Resphighi's La Campana Sommersa with the New York City Opera, a performance that led directly to professional representation and subsequent engagements at The Met.

Sutton has appeared internationally at leading houses including Theater an der Wien, Teatro Petruzzelli, Semperoper Dresden, Hamburg State Opera, and Oper Frankfurt, and has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on multiple occasions. Her work with the Equal Justice Initiative includes a permanent installation at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

Brandie Inez Sutton continues to carve a distinctive and compelling path on the global stage.

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