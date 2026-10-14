POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS (OVER 9,000!) to Return to Green Room 42

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Power Levels & Power Chords (Over 9,000!): An Anime Cabaret will return to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:30 PM, bringing together an international ensemble of singers, theater artists, and instrumentalists for an electrifying celebration of anime music.

Set inside the stylish Green Room 42 cabaret at YOTEL New York Times Square, the production blends the energy of Japanese anime with the artistry of New York's musical theater and cabaret scene.

Audiences can look forward to music inspired by beloved anime series including Attack on Titan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. From powerful opening themes to emotional ballads, the evening will showcase anime's memorable music through dynamic vocal performances and live instrumental accompaniment.

The Cast

The production features a talented ensemble of performers whose backgrounds span Disney productions, professional musical theater, concert stages, and international performances.

Featured vocalists include Jaylie Mae Barnes, Sammi Colina (Disney's Moana, Goodspeed), Kian Debenham, Brooke Emmerich, Amin Fuson (Anastasia, Disney's Moana), Kazue Kiyono (NYC Pops), Taylor Lynn, Chris Mauro, Lexi Nieto (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, One Piece), Koji Ono (Siki Theatre Co.), Annie Vee, and Valeriya Voronova.

The show is produced by Julian Fadullon, Michaela Moore, and David Russell, with musical accompaniment and arrangements by Brian Victor, guitar by Josh Karam, bass by Clayton Matthews, and percussion by Amanda Morrill.

Rather than a traditional anime concert, Power Levels & Power Chords offers an intimate theatrical experience that celebrates the emotional storytelling, unforgettable melodies, and cultural influence of Japanese animation.

Whether audiences are longtime anime enthusiasts, musical theater lovers, or simply looking for a unique night out in Manhattan, the performance offers a fresh perspective on the music that has captivated fans around the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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