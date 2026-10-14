POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS (OVER 9,000!) to Return to Green Room 42
The production will feature vocalists including Sammi Colina and Amin Fuson alongside live instrumental accompaniment at YOTEL New York Times Square.
Power Levels & Power Chords (Over 9,000!): An Anime Cabaret will return to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:30 PM, bringing together an international ensemble of singers, theater artists, and instrumentalists for an electrifying celebration of anime music.
Set inside the stylish Green Room 42 cabaret at YOTEL New York Times Square, the production blends the energy of Japanese anime with the artistry of New York's musical theater and cabaret scene.
Audiences can look forward to music inspired by beloved anime series including Attack on Titan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. From powerful opening themes to emotional ballads, the evening will showcase anime's memorable music through dynamic vocal performances and live instrumental accompaniment.
The Cast
The production features a talented ensemble of performers whose backgrounds span Disney productions, professional musical theater, concert stages, and international performances.
Featured vocalists include Jaylie Mae Barnes, Sammi Colina (Disney's Moana, Goodspeed), Kian Debenham, Brooke Emmerich, Amin Fuson (Anastasia, Disney's Moana), Kazue Kiyono (NYC Pops), Taylor Lynn, Chris Mauro, Lexi Nieto (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, One Piece), Koji Ono (Siki Theatre Co.), Annie Vee, and Valeriya Voronova.
The show is produced by Julian Fadullon, Michaela Moore, and David Russell, with musical accompaniment and arrangements by Brian Victor, guitar by Josh Karam, bass by Clayton Matthews, and percussion by Amanda Morrill.
Rather than a traditional anime concert, Power Levels & Power Chords offers an intimate theatrical experience that celebrates the emotional storytelling, unforgettable melodies, and cultural influence of Japanese animation.
Whether audiences are longtime anime enthusiasts, musical theater lovers, or simply looking for a unique night out in Manhattan, the performance offers a fresh perspective on the music that has captivated fans around the world.
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