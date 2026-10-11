MONSTER MASH Cabaret to Play at The Green Room 42
The revue explores the humanity behind villains through musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen and a cast of over 20 performers.
Telón de Agave will present 'Monster Mash,' a cabaret from its branch Quiote, at The Green Room 42 as part of a series of revue-style cabarets. The show is directed and produced by Juliana Padilla and diana ponce, with musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen.
The performance will take place on October 25th, marking the third installment of Telón de Agave's revue series at the New York City venue.
The cabaret reimagines familiar stories by shifting the spotlight onto the so-called 'villains' and asking who really gets to tell the story, drawing inspiration from burlesque and magical realism. Monster Mash explores the humanity behind misunderstood characters through a dynamic selection of songs. Rossana Barrera, Abril López Ruiz, Adri Cruz, and Gianluca Malave join as part of the production.
The set list for the evening invites the audience to tap into their dark side, with a bilingual mix of pop, rock, and traditional musical theatre.
Cast
The cast includes Amarah Salgado, América Covarrubias, Anthony Magents, Camila Scarabino, Dylan Odom, Elijah Laurence, Emilia Ibarra, Fernanda Becher, Haylee Devery, Ivy Espinosa, Jose Vargas, Justin Baret, Kelly Collins, Lauren Fitzgerla, Lauren Keffler, Maya Cassell, Miranda Matos, Pedro Brito de Sa, Rachel Odom, Stephanie Jaureui, and Victor Fajer.
Event Details
October 25th at 1:00 p.m.
The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
For updates, ticket and casting information, Telón de Agave can be followed on social media at @telon.de.agave.
The Green Room 42, founded in 2017 and located in Yotel Times Square, has featured past artists including Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.
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