MONSTER MASH Cabaret to Play at The Green Room 42

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Telón de Agave will present 'Monster Mash,' a cabaret from its branch Quiote, at The Green Room 42 as part of a series of revue-style cabarets. The show is directed and produced by Juliana Padilla and diana ponce, with musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen.

The performance will take place on October 25th, marking the third installment of Telón de Agave's revue series at the New York City venue.

The cabaret reimagines familiar stories by shifting the spotlight onto the so-called 'villains' and asking who really gets to tell the story, drawing inspiration from burlesque and magical realism. Monster Mash explores the humanity behind misunderstood characters through a dynamic selection of songs. Rossana Barrera, Abril López Ruiz, Adri Cruz, and Gianluca Malave join as part of the production.

The set list for the evening invites the audience to tap into their dark side, with a bilingual mix of pop, rock, and traditional musical theatre.

Cast

The cast includes Amarah Salgado, América Covarrubias, Anthony Magents, Camila Scarabino, Dylan Odom, Elijah Laurence, Emilia Ibarra, Fernanda Becher, Haylee Devery, Ivy Espinosa, Jose Vargas, Justin Baret, Kelly Collins, Lauren Fitzgerla, Lauren Keffler, Maya Cassell, Miranda Matos, Pedro Brito de Sa, Rachel Odom, Stephanie Jaureui, and Victor Fajer.

Event Details

October 25th at 1:00 p.m.

The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

For updates, ticket and casting information, Telón de Agave can be followed on social media at @telon.de.agave.

The Green Room 42, founded in 2017 and located in Yotel Times Square, has featured past artists including Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me