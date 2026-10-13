Cast Set For LUIGI THE MUSICAL Concert at The Green Room 42
Colin LeMoine, Kyle Freeman, and Taylor Colleton will headline the developmental concert series.
Luigi: The Musical is returning to New York City for a limited engagement at The Green Room 42 following its initial sell out run. The show has been retooled and features a Broadway level cast, including Colin LeMoine (Hadestown, Wicked, Hello Dolly) as title character Luigi Mangione, Kyle Freeman (The Wiz, Titanique, Strange Loop) as The Guard, Taylor Colleton (Water For Elephants) as Diddy, and writer Andre Margatini as Sam Bankman-Fried.
Luigi: The Musical is a darkly comic new musical inspired by the extraordinary cultural phenomenon surrounding Luigi Mangione. The show uses satire, original music, and an irreverent theatrical lens to explore questions of celebrity, public perception, media, and America's relationship with its institutions.
The musical originated in San Francisco, where its June 2025 premiere at the Taylor Street Theatre sold out its initial run before moving to larger venues for additional performances. The show went on to attract national media attention and subsequently played at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The musical features a book by Nova Bradford, Arielle Johnson, André Margatini, and Caleb Zeringue, music by Arielle Johnson, and lyrics by Arielle Johnson and Nova Bradford.
Performances will run November 9-14.
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