PIANO BAR LIVE! Continues Tomorrow With Ashley Argota, Dan Bauer and More

The MAC Award-winning Piano Bar Live! continues this Tuesday, July 21st at 7:15 pm ET, with this week's Guest Host Michael Orland and featuring Ashley Argota, Dan Bauer, The Bleam Sisters, Hadiza Dockeray, Robin Lyon, Julie Sheppard, Nancy Timpanaro, Peter Allen Vogt, Mystery Guests & MORE!.

Join us this TUESDAY, July 21st at 7:15 pm at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on streaming service, BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Michael Orland (Musical Director/pianist) was part of the hit TV show "American Idol" for 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach and Associate Musical Director, both on FOX and ABC networks. He also served as Music Director/vocal coach on "Little Big Shots" and "Forever Young," both hosted by Steve Harvey. Orland has appeared on "Oprah," "Entertainment Tonight," "Access Hollywood" and "The Ellen Show," as well as having collaborated with Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Diane Warren, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Harry Connick Jr, Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban, among others. He also served as a pianist/coach for two seasons of the NBC series "America's Got Talent" and a few seasons of "American Juniors."

Ashley Argota started performing when she was five years old. She was the youngest performer to win five times in a row at "Amateur Night at the Apollo," which led to her becoming a Star of Tomorrow at "Showtime at the Apollo." At eleven years old, she toured in Disney's hit Broadway musical, "The Lion King," as Young Nala. She is best known for her work on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel on shows such as "True Jackson, VP," "How To Build A Better Boy,""Lab Rats" and Freeform's "The Fosters." In between filming, she can be seen performing live on stage in Los Angeles, CA. Argota is a proud member of the Advisory Committee for The Actor's Fund's Looking Ahead Program.

Dan Bauer has been performing on and off more than 30 years. He got his start on Ed McMahons "Star Search" in 1995 and then honed his performing skills working at the Duplex in NYC from 1997-2001. Bauer relocated to Los Angeles in 2001 and began performing in several plays, benefits and concerts while working at FOX Studios. He then worked for several years as the Event Coordinator for the World Music Awards in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, London and Monte Carlo. He was also the lead vocalist on the national "Ballroom With A Twist" tour, performing with the celebrity dancers who were eliminated from ABC's "Dancing With The Stars.". Bauer recently performed the David Foster-penned "The Prayer," with wife Katharine McPhee, aboard the Celebrity Summit cruise ship Vacaya on her maiden voyage.

Stella and Estelle Bleam have been an international entertainment duo for over forty years. For the last thirty-five years, The Bleam Sisters have been in forced quarantine, for fear that their act could cause a pandemic.

Hadiza Dockeray is a vocalist and songwriter from New York City. She began working as a backing vocalist and dancer in Paris, where she formed her first band. Her music is a blend of blues, jazz, rock and pop, which she records and performs as Hadiza.

Robin Lyon recently performed "Been there, done that, now what?" at the Metropolitan Room in NYC, The I.O. Theatre in Chicago and Catalina's in Los Angeles. Lyon began her career in 1982 when she was cast in the Broadway production of A Chorus Line, playing Maggie. She also understudied five roles until the original production closed in 1990. She went on to perform in the Broadway productions of Aspects of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues. Lyon has performed in many workshops including Beauty and the Beast and has performed at Madison Square Garden, singing the National Anthem for 20 years.

Julie Sheppard is best known for her portrayal of Judy Garland, and to the NYC piano bar scene for letting Danny Brack pour shots in her mouth-while lying on the bar at Brandy's in between serving drinks and singing. She was given her big break by Erv Raible who produced her first act at the Duplex when it was on Grove Street in the Village. He memorably introduced her with "Ladies and Gentleman The Duplex is proud to present, their token heterosexual employee, Miss Julie Sheppard!"

Nancy Timpanaro is a two-time MAC Award winner for Outstanding Musical Comedy Performer and a four-time Backstage Bistro Award winner for Best Female Vocalist and Best Musical Comedy Performer. She regularly opened for Joan Rivers and her own cabaret acts are many. She was the "Mother of the Bride" in Off-Broadway's Tony N' Tina's Wedding. Other Off-Broadway, regional theatre and international club appearances include the revue Grand Slam (MAC Award for Best Performance in a Revue), Adorable Me! The Totie Fields Story (co-writer), (Backstage Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement/Best Original Musical) and partnering and producing with Wild Women Productions in Wild Women Swing and the Wild Women Holiday Spectacle! With husband, Dr. Wayne Hogan, the duo present live cabaret entertainment in New York's Capital District Region.

Peter Allen Vogt is an award-winning actor, director, host and singer in Los Angeles. He was seen in TV and film most recently in To the Beat Back 2 School on Amazon Prime. He has performed in plays and musicals around LA and for the last six years hosts Rockwell Table & Stage's Sings Disney!

