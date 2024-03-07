OUR TURN NOW: A Medley Of Dream Roles is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't Tell Mama will present a musical theater dream roles cabaret show titled "Our Turn Now: A Medley of Dream Roles." Produced by Gabriela Torres and under the musical direction of Aidan Wells, this one-night-only event promises an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts.

Date: March 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th St, NYC 10036

The cast includes Aaron Dix, Joseph Thor, Bea Mienik, Miles Eichenhorn, Aaron Penzel, Klenton Sanchez, Adamaris Lopez, J. Giachetti, Camille Foisie, Myriam Zamy, Landry Champlin, and Madelynn Washburn. Each artist will bring their unique flair to the stage, presenting a plethora of well-known solos and duets from shows such as "Wild Party," "Spring Awakening," "Legally Blonde: The Musical," "She Loves Me," and "Evita" to name a few.

Gabriela Torres, the producer of the show, expressed her excitement, saying, "Our Turn Now is a celebration of the incredible talent and versatility of up-and-coming performers local to the NYC area. Expect a night full of passion and magic from this incredible cast."

Details for the performance:

Cover Charge: $25

Food and Drink Minimum: $20 (including 2 drinks)

CASH ONLY venue

Reservations can be made on the Don't Tell Mama website: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/7937-our-turn-now-a-medley-of-dream-roles-3-8-24?fbclid=IwAR2BZjXcdZbXO2f8BD1mVU9ZtsNzWzYuTB5yuPIdcVLOqWOpN7k4rTADarY

Don't miss your chance to witness these performers step into the spotlight and bring their dream roles to life on March 8th at Don't Tell Mama. "Our Turn Now: A Medley of Dream Roles" promises to be an evening of musical magic that will leave the audience wanting an encore. Get your tickets now!