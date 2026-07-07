LIFE IS PANDEMONIUM: A NIGHT OF BROADWAY CRASHOUTS Comes to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Life is Pandemonium: A Night of Broadway Crashouts on Wednesday, July 29, at 9:30 p.m., inviting audiences to an evening of Broadway songs exploring anxiety, heartbreak, frustration, and emotional meltdowns.

Produced by Sarah Koury and Giuliana Gallone, the cabaret takes inspiration from some of musical theatre's most unforgettable emotional breakdowns, featuring songs from shows including Falsettos and The Last Five Years. Framed as a musical therapy session, the evening celebrates the messy, vulnerable moments that connect audiences through Broadway's most cathartic music.

The cast features Britt Ambruson, Mariel Ardila, Courtney Burnett, Mars Chambers, Cole Dolan Hastings, Bella Fisher, Jalen Ford, Leah Freeman, Giuliana Gallone, Finn Graff, Cam Gray, Ashley Ha, Margaret Kelly, Esme King Farbstein, Sarah Koury, Hannah Kulawiak, David Llamazares, Alana McDermott, Briar Moon, Patrick Robbins, Jackie Sanders, Sam Sommer, Lucy Stearns, Taylor Terry, Sophie Joan Tyler, Laura Vecchione, and Sawyer Whitted.

Music direction is by Aidan S. Wells, who will perform on piano alongside Thomas E. Carley on bass, Olivia Kelly on drums, and Ben Shanblatt on guitar.

Koury is a Boston-based actor, writer, and producer studying Musical Theatre Vocal Performance at Berklee College of Music, whose credits include The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below. Gallone, also a Berklee student, recently appeared in FutureFest 2026 and 54 Goes Classic Rock, and performs with The Amazing Digital Musical parody project by Twisted Minds.

Life is Pandemonium: A Night of Broadway Crashouts will be presented at 54 Below on July 29 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available through the venue.

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