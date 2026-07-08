Orfeh to Return to 54 Below in September With UNBOUND
Performances will take place on September 24 and 26.
54 Below will welcome back West End and Broadway star Orfeh on September 24 & 26 at 7pm. Make no mistake—Orfeh still knows how to throw one hell of a party.
Raw, funny, soulful, and completely unapologetic, the Tony Award nominee takes audiences on a musical ride through the songs that shaped her life and career. Along the way, she shares hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, powerhouse vocals, and the rock-and-roll swagger that’s become her trademark. Joined by her longtime band led by music director and arranger Steven Jamail, Orfeh delivers a night that’s equal parts concert, confession, and celebration.
Orfeh is a two-time Tony nominee, best known as the original Paulette in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Award nomination). She most recently played Mama Morton in Chicago and made her West End debut as Tess in Burlesque The Musical. She is a producer on this season’s Tony-nominated The Lost Boys. Orfeh is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Billboard-charting recording artist whose powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound have captivated audiences worldwide. Orfeh has built a multifaceted career spanning music, television, and international stages. Her latest singles, “Love Is Like Dancing” and “Back In Love Again,” are available on all streaming platforms.
How to Purchase Tickets
Orfeh: Unbound plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 24 & 26 at 7pm. Cover charges are $36 (includes $6 in fees) - $80 (includes $10 in fees). Premiums are $129.50 (includes $14.50 in fees) - $135 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/Orfehhttp://54below.org/Orfeh. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.
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