Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar to Make Feinstein's at the Nikko Debut with FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

San Francisco open your Golden Gates…and make way for a Broadway power couple like no other, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar. The triple-threat husband and wife duo are bringing their much-celebrated act to Feinstein’s as the Nikko, From Broadway to Hollywood: Nic and Desi Celebrate Music’s Golden Age.

Each with an impressive resume, including: Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, & West Side Story, you’ll be captivated by their charm and charisma; bringing you back in time to the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood with a level of talent and showmanship beyond compare. The evening includes a special guest appearance by San Francisco favorite and two-time MAC Award-winner, Sean Patrick Murtagh.

With Music Director extraordinaire Joseph Wicht, Thursday September 21st there is no other place to be, but Feinstein’s at the Nikko at 8pm.

Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., San Francisco, CA.

Tickets are available online: Feinsteinssf.com





More About the Artists:

Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman’s much celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker, and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman. He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.



Desirée Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, as standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in a bevy of iconic roles such as, Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation: 30 Rock, Glee, CSI:NY.



Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling — from pandemic Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick’s TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at Martuni’s in San Francisco. Sean Patrick’s debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.





About the Venue:

“One of San Francisco’s most sophisticated live-music destinations, Feinstein’s at the Nikko has played host to some of the world’s leading musical talents.

We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers. When you are a guest of Feinstein’s at the Nikko you’re invited into one of the most personal performance spaces San Francisco has to offer.

Our artists range from American Songbook master Michael Feinstein to a wide range of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists; from Broadway’s newest stars to jazz legends and R&B greats, to some of the Bay Area’s most beloved and up-and-coming vocalists.

Feinstein’s at the Nikko is located on the Lobby Level of the beautiful Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street. Located steps from Union Square, Hotel Nikko blends urban convenience with Eastern charm for a luxurious and boutique hotel experience.”