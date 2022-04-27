Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nic Rouleau, Teal Wicks, Amanda LaMotte, and Susie Carroll Will Appear in 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER LIVE: ACT II at Feinstein's/54 Below

The performance is on April 29th at 7:00pm. 

Apr. 27, 2022  

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over, back by popular demand on February 20th at 7:00pm. After two extremely successful virtual concerts and a packed live show, 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is returning to celebrate Broadway again at Feinstein's/54 Below! The concert will commemorate Broadway musicals from 20 years ago (and back!) by pairing young rising stars - ages 20 and under - with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company that they're singing from. Join us for an evening that honors fan-favorites like Les Misérables and Funny Girl, with special stories from our Broadway performers. You won't want to miss this exciting encore event!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Donations can be made via this link.

Featuring Broadway Stars: Susie Carrol (The Prom), Amanda LaMotte (Hello, Dolly!), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), and Team Wicks (The Cher Show)

Rising Stars include Ella Mae Dixon, Rishi Golani, Sejal Joshi, and Jillian Michelle Smith.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz

Music Direction by Jorden Amir

20 & Under Sing 20 & Over plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) live on April 29th at 7:00pm. There is a $40-80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

