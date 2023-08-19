NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th

Lauded cabaret artist, producer and teacher Corinna Sowers Adler and producing partner, husband Nicholas Adler, have announced the second installment in their AN EVENING WITH... series. The variety show that began in May with a performance at The Laurie Beechman Theatre will return on August 27th at 7 pm with Sowers Adler back as host and Mistress of Ceremonies, once more at The Laurie Beechman at the West Bank Cafe on 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. The series, a creation of NiCori Studios & Productions, will feature the talents of award-winning performer Michael Kirk Lane, powerhouse performer Hannah Jane, showstopper Juson Williams and the phenomenal quartet THOSE GIRLS. All artists will be accompanied by award-winning Broadway arranger Larry Yurman on piano.

AN EVENING WITH... is a series that seeks to shine a light on a wide variety of artists from the cabaret and concert community, artists with whom the Adlers have enjoyed strong business relationships and close personal friendships during their years as the leaders of NiCori Studios & Productions.

NiCori Studios & Productions has produced the MAC and BroadwayWorld nominated series Music at the Mansion™ for the past 14 years, including two seasons of Porch Performances during the pandemic.

Singer and Actress Corinna Sowers Adler is a multi-award nominee including the Excellence in Theater Education TONY award every year since its inception in 2015.

Tickets to the AN EVENING WITH... show are $20 per person with a $25 food or beverage minimum per person. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street corner of Ninth avenue and 42nd street in Manhattan. Audience Members should enter the West Bank Cafe, walk through the main dining room towards the back and then go down the stairs.

Ticket link to the August 27th/7 pm performance of AN EVENING WITH... can be secured HERE.