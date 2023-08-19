NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th

Michael Kirk Lane, Hannah Jane, Juson Williams and THOSE GIRLS will play AN EVENING WITH...

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 2 What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th Photo 4 Drinks And A Cabaret Show? Yes, please.

NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th

NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th

Lauded cabaret artist, producer and teacher Corinna Sowers Adler and producing partner, husband Nicholas Adler, have announced the second installment in their AN EVENING WITH... series.  The variety show that began in May with a performance at The Laurie Beechman Theatre will return on August 27th at 7 pm with Sowers Adler back as host and Mistress of Ceremonies, once more at The Laurie Beechman at the West Bank Cafe on 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.  The series, a creation of NiCori Studios & Productions, will feature the talents of award-winning performer Michael Kirk Lane, powerhouse performer Hannah Jane, showstopper Juson Williams and the phenomenal quartet THOSE GIRLS. All artists will be accompanied by award-winning Broadway arranger Larry Yurman on piano. 

AN EVENING WITH... is a series that seeks to shine a light on a wide variety of artists from the cabaret and concert community, artists with whom the Adlers have enjoyed strong business relationships and close personal friendships during their years as the leaders of NiCori Studios & Productions.

NiCori Studios & Productions has produced the MAC and BroadwayWorld nominated series Music at the Mansion™ for the past 14 years, including two seasons of Porch Performances during the pandemic. 

Singer and Actress Corinna Sowers Adler is a multi-award nominee including the Excellence in Theater Education TONY award every year since its inception in 2015. 

Tickets to the AN EVENING WITH... show are $20 per person with a $25 food or beverage minimum per person. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street corner of Ninth avenue and 42nd street in Manhattan. Audience Members should enter the West Bank Cafe, walk through the main dining room towards the back and then go down the stairs.  

Ticket link to the August 27th/7 pm performance of AN EVENING WITH... can be secured HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 Below to Present 54 SINGS SAMMY RAE AND THE FRIENDS Next Month Photo
54 Below to Present 54 SINGS SAMMY RAE AND THE FRIENDS Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Sammy Rae and The Friends on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:30pm. What happens when you mix a little classic rock, folk, funk, soul, and jazz with a collection of dreamers and artists that consider themselves family? You get the high-energy, spirited, and unrestrained music of Sammy Rae & The Friends.

2
David Mills Comedy Cabaret GLAMOUR + DESPAIR Extends Pangea Residency Through October Photo
David Mills' Comedy Cabaret GLAMOUR + DESPAIR Extends Pangea Residency Through October

Comedy cabaret firebrand David Mills has extended his Pangea residency through October with 'glamour + despair' - his critically acclaimed, screamingly jaded look at the apocalypse. Held over by popular demand following sell-out shows in April, June and July, Mills is a bold showbiz iconoclast who combines sharply satirical stand-up with his singular take on classic nightclub cabaret to push both genres into innovative, uncharted territory.

3
Ben Crawford, Elisa Galindez, and More to Play 54 Below This Week Photo
Ben Crawford, Elisa Galindez, and More to Play 54 Below This Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

4
Ken Peplowski Quartet & Orchestra with Terell Stafford, Yardbird Big Band, and More to Photo
Ken Peplowski Quartet & Orchestra with Terell Stafford, Yardbird Big Band, and More to Play Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running August 21 - September 3rd.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

NiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27thNiCori Presents: An Evening With… Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre August 27th
Review: Promising GOOD SHOW! PODCAST LAUNCH CABARET Plays 54 BelowReview: Promising GOOD SHOW! PODCAST LAUNCH CABARET Plays 54 Below
The Green Room 42 Unveils New Look And New SeasonThe Green Room 42 Unveils New Look And New Season
Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Presents CAN'T HELP LOVIN' JEROME KERN at Dizzy's ClubPhotos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Presents CAN'T HELP LOVIN' JEROME KERN at Dizzy's Club

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You