New York Comedy Festival Brings Musical Comedy To The Duplex

Cabaret and comedy fans, rejoice! Duplex regular Sally Ann Hall hosts an evening of musical hilarity featuring New York legends and bright new stars in one of the city's most historic venues, as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Performances by...

Rebecca Vigil (Netflix)

Reformed Whores (ICF, Glamour)

Dylan Adler (UCB, Club Cumming)

Kim Dinaro (Someecards, Reductress)

Shawn Hollenbach (Comedy Central)

Benny and Griff (The Producer's Club)

Sami Schwaeber (iHeart Radio)

Mark Benjamin (New York Times)

Maggie Lalley (Edinburgh Fringe, McSweeney's)

The Duplex Cabaret, 61 Christopher St, Upstairs, New York, NY 10014. Ticket Link: http://nycomedyfestival.com/musical-comedy/.





