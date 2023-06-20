New Work By Charlie Romano And Will Wegner to be Showcased at The Green Room 42 in July

The concert will feature Sam Primack (the final Evan in Dear Evan Hansen) and Nicole Van Giesen (Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen), plus more.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 3 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

New Work By Charlie Romano And Will Wegner to be Showcased at The Green Room 42 in July

A selection of new musical theater songs by acclaimed writing team Charlie Romano and Will Wegner will be presented in concert at NYC cabaret club The Green Room 42 on July 3 at 7:00pm. Tickets are now available Click Here.

Featuring Broadway veterans Sam Primack (the final Evan in Dear Evan Hansen) and Nicole Van Giesen (Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen), along with rising stars John Harmon Cooper (Call Me From the Grave at The Green Room 42), Elayna Garner (Long Wharf Theatre's Passing Strange), and Nick DiSandro (Titusville Playhouse's SpongeBob SquarePants), this one-night-only concert event will showcase Romano and Wegner's wide-ranging and infectious catalogue, for which they were honored as 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists.

The show will include a selection of songs from Word Nerd, the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference Semifinalist musical about a televised crossword game show, which also earned a mention in The New York Times when the production debuted at the American National Crossword Puzzle Tournament.

Additionally, audiences will hear selections from Onward and Upward, a new musical adaptation of Bridget Carpenter's play Up (The Man in the Flying Lawn Chair), in advance of a November workshop produced by Amas Musical Theatre. Telling the story of an eccentric inventor reliving the glory days of his lawn chair flight buoyed by helium balloons, Onward and Upward recently won the Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists and was honored as an O'Neill Semifinalist.

The concert will also feature songs from Romano and Wegner's new chamber musical The Order of Chaos, developed during a residency at the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford last August, and more selections from their upcoming projects.

"We're incredibly excited for our New York debut as a writing team," Wegner said. "While the songs we've written together have been presented in developmental settings across the country, Charlie and I can't wait for New York audiences to hear them performed by Broadway talents in a venue which has become synonymous with emerging writers and new work development."

Learn more about Romano and Wegner's work at charlieromano.com and wegner.world, and don't miss your chance to hear highlights of their songbook live in concert on July 3. Visit Click Here for additional information and tickets.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Adam Pascal to Perform at Feinsteins in Carmel This Summer Photo
Adam Pascal to Perform at Feinstein's in Carmel This Summer

From Rent to Pretty Woman and beyond, Adam Pascal has left an indelible mark on Broadway, captivating audiences with his incredible talent. Coming to Feinstein’s stage on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, you can experience an intimate performance by this Tony nominated actor.

2
Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award Photo
Review: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award At Theater 555

Oh, Marilyn Maye, how do we love thee? That would be A LOT.

3
HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10th Anniversary Reunion Rocks Photo
HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10th Anniversary Reunion Rocks

Love was in the air when the cast (old and new) and the fans of HANDS ON A HARDBODY gathered together for two special reunion concerts at 54 Below

4
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung Photo
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video Video: Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You