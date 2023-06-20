New Work By Charlie Romano And Will Wegner to be Showcased at The Green Room 42 in July

A selection of new musical theater songs by acclaimed writing team Charlie Romano and Will Wegner will be presented in concert at NYC cabaret club The Green Room 42 on July 3 at 7:00pm. Tickets are now available Click Here.

Featuring Broadway veterans Sam Primack (the final Evan in Dear Evan Hansen) and Nicole Van Giesen (Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen), along with rising stars John Harmon Cooper (Call Me From the Grave at The Green Room 42), Elayna Garner (Long Wharf Theatre's Passing Strange), and Nick DiSandro (Titusville Playhouse's SpongeBob SquarePants), this one-night-only concert event will showcase Romano and Wegner's wide-ranging and infectious catalogue, for which they were honored as 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists.

The show will include a selection of songs from Word Nerd, the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference Semifinalist musical about a televised crossword game show, which also earned a mention in The New York Times when the production debuted at the American National Crossword Puzzle Tournament.

Additionally, audiences will hear selections from Onward and Upward, a new musical adaptation of Bridget Carpenter's play Up (The Man in the Flying Lawn Chair), in advance of a November workshop produced by Amas Musical Theatre. Telling the story of an eccentric inventor reliving the glory days of his lawn chair flight buoyed by helium balloons, Onward and Upward recently won the Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists and was honored as an O'Neill Semifinalist.

The concert will also feature songs from Romano and Wegner's new chamber musical The Order of Chaos, developed during a residency at the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford last August, and more selections from their upcoming projects.

"We're incredibly excited for our New York debut as a writing team," Wegner said. "While the songs we've written together have been presented in developmental settings across the country, Charlie and I can't wait for New York audiences to hear them performed by Broadway talents in a venue which has become synonymous with emerging writers and new work development."

Learn more about Romano and Wegner's work at charlieromano.com and wegner.world, and don't miss your chance to hear highlights of their songbook live in concert on July 3. Visit Click Here for additional information and tickets.