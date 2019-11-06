New Talent Joins 54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Loves Cast Albums! on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street). Join us as we celebrate musical theater with songs sung by the very artists who recorded them for the cast albums we adore, in an evenit that will also showcase two rising stars. This event is presented in conjunction with the official launch of http://castalbumreviews.com, a website featuring reviews of thousands of recordings of musicals from the dawn of the art form to the latest entries.

The stars of our show are Anita Gillette (All American, Mr. President, Carnival, Jimmy etc.), Penny Fuller (Applause, Rex), Bill Hutton (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Martin Vidnovic (Oklahoma! 1979, Baby, etc.), Tyler William Milliron (Spamilton), and Matthew Drinkwater (West Side Story 60th anniversary celebration at Feinstein's/54 Beow). The show is produced and hosted by journalist/author/theater historian Michael Portantiere, with musical director Michael Lavine at the piano.

54 Loves Cast Albums! has a $30-$40 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum; premium tickets are also available at $70. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.54Below.com. (After 4:00pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling 646-476-3551.)





