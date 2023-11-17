New Musical HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL To Premiere At Caveat NYC

From parts of the team that brought you THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NY: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL and M3GAN: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL…and from other parts of the team that brought you a canceled show on the SyFy Channel…comes a hilarious & irreverent new musical about a centuries-old Hanukkah folktale, and a decades-old beloved children's book written by an acclaimed author who we hope won't sue us.

HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL is the highly anticipated first collaboration between writing duo Sam Clark & Gus Mayopoulos (SyFy Channel, FAIRVIEW “The political satire we need” – Film Daily) and composer Dylan MarcAurele (Richard Rodgers Award Winner, RHONY and M3GAN Parody Musicals). To save Hanukkah, folktale hero Hershel of Ostropol has to banish an army of anti-Semitic goblins, and do it without violating copyright law!

Clark and Mayopoulos' sidesplitting & satirical script and MarcAurele's catchy & hysterical songs are performed by a powerhouse cast. Olivia Miller (Bloody Mary: LIVE!) and Zofia Weretka (The Neon Coven) play the Hanukkah Goblins, with Mayopoulos (Stand Up NY) as the titular Hershel, and Clark (Amazon Prime) as a narrating Grandpa.

It's the perfect show for the Hanukkah season (but not for the whole family – Caveat NYC is a 21+ venue, and the musical has its fair share of vocabulary not suited for children or found in the original children's book).

HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL will have its one-night-only debut performance at Caveat NYC on Sunday, December 10th at 5:00pm. Tickets available here: https://www.caveat.nyc/events/hershel-and-the-hanukkah-goblins-an-unauthorized-parody-musical-12-10-2023

Sam Clark (Book, Narrator) is a comedian, writer and filmmaker from Denver, Colorado. His debut stand-up comedy special Sam Clark: BUILT FOR MATH was filmed live at the Denver Jewish Community Center in front of 350 fellow Coloradan Jews (and presumably some gentiles). His stand-up is also featured on Amazon Prime's LAUGH AFTER DARK, he's written for shows on Netflix and Comedy Central, and he's starred in and produced YouTube videos with over 55 million views. He also wrote an awesome animated show with his best friend Gus, which they sold to the SyFy Channel, but then the SyFy Channel shut down their animation wing, which was probably not Sam and Gus's fault. Sam's debut film FAIRVIEW played at 32 film festivals, won 19 awards, and was reviewed by Film Daily Magazine as “the political satire we need.” Sam regularly co-hosts the Time Out New York-featured show HOT SETS (6 comedians perform; 1 has to eat a habanero pepper first). He occasionally does drag and teaches children Taekwondo (not at the same time). Follow Sam on Instagram and TikTok @theonlysamclark and learn more at www.theonlysamclark.com.

Gus Mayopoulos (Book, Hershel) works nights writing and performing comedy, but only so that he can pursue his real passion: eternal grad school at Columbia. With his former roommate and current best-friend, he co-wrote and co-starred in the award-winning mockumentary Fairview (2021), and co-wrote the animated show TimeCops for SyFy ("protecting the past from the future, before it's too late!"), which was then immediately cancelled in development, he assumes by time-travelling TV critics. He most recently performed at Caveat in M3GAN: The Unauthorized Parody Musical (2023), and he occasionally performs stand-up at Stand Up NY. B.A., Harvard University, '15.

Dylan MarcAurele (Music & Lyrics) is a writer and composer based in New York. Awards: 2023 Richard Rodgers Award; 2020-21 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship; 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist. He wrote book/music/lyrics for the sell-out hit THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NYC: THE PARODY MUSICAL, created the 28,000-follower Instagram account @RHONYmusical as seen on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen, and penned the queer horror spoof MEG4N: THE PARODY MUSICAL. His short play GOD GIVES RYAN A VERY IMPORTANT JOB was recently featured in the 48th Samuel French OOB Festival. Additional composing credits include: LEWIS LOVES CLARK (words by Mike Ross); TEA WITH G (reading dir. Scott Schwartz; words by Deborah Berenson); THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS (“This score could compete with a lot of far more famous holiday attractions.”—Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). He has written songs for several youth musicals licensed through Broadway Licensing and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. B.A., Harvard University, '16. www.dylanmarcaurele.com.

Olivia Miller (Goblin) is a creative best known for writing and starring in the critically acclaimed one-woman show BLOODY MARY LIVE (Vault Festival '23, Edinburgh Fringe Festival '22, Caveat, Club Cumming). She has previously collaborated with Dylan MarcAurele on the M3GAN and RHONY parody musicals. New York: MCC/The Playwrights Realm, WP/Playwrights Horizon, Cherry Lane Theatre. Regional: Trinity Repertory Company, Purple Rose Theatre Co, ART/Oberon, Gloucester Stage Co, Shadowland Stages. www.olivia-miller.net.

Zofia Weretka (Goblin) is a Polish girl who has been training for the role of Pickle Goblin all her life. A New York based triple threat, she received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University (where she was known at her favorite deli for always requesting extra pickles), after which she promptly wormed her way into the hustle and bustle of NYC (loooots of pickles to be found in every borough). A rapt fan of the duality to be found anywhere but the mundane, she is oft found decked out in glitter and screaming with The Neon Coven & friends or quietly managing a bookstore in Manhattan… she found a killer book on pickles for her dad last Christmas. Follow along on her adventures on Instagram (@whatsazofia) or on her website, www.zofiaweretka.com.