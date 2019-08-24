Nelson Aspen continues to sing his way around the world! His upcoming October 4th cabaret premiere of "A Showbiz Scrapbook" at NYC's GreenRoom 42 sold out 7 weeks in advance but International Entertainment Journalist Nelson Aspen is also heading to the High Seas! He will be performing aboard the P&O liner Pacific Explorer October 30 - November 2, sailing from New Caledonia to Sydney, where he has been the Entertainment Editor for Australia's top rated morning program Sunrise since 2003.

Nelson's musical show, highlighted by clips and images from his prolific TV work, is an interactive audio-visual experience...recounting everything from how being Princess Diana's fitness trainer launched his broadcasting career to the thousands of celebrity interviews, breaking news stories and Red Carpet events that led to him becoming known as "Hollywood's Happiest Personality."

After hugely successful runs in NYC, London, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and all around Australia, Nelson's intimate styling of songs and stories continues to evolve and expand along with his reporting. "I'm your One Degree of Separation from all things Showbiz," he laughs, "so it's a very personal way to share recollections and insight about everyone's favorite celebrities." Nelson is known for bringing unique heart and humor to every performance, often welcoming famous faces onstage with him to join in the fun.

The Pacific Explorer cruise will directly follow Nelson's appearances on Australia's annual Perth Telethon (October 26/27) to support the medical and social welfare of children and young people. "And upon return to the US," he says, "it will be time to fully devote myself to Awards season in Hollywood." In addition to all his annual Red Carpet coverage, Nelson will perform "A Showbiz Scrapbook" in Los Angeles in January, 2020. For more information, visit www.nelsonaspen.com





