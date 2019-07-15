Nelson Aspen Announces Oct. 4th Guest Star for A SHOWBIZ SCRAPBOOK at The Green Room 42

Veteran Entertainment personality and cabaret star NELSON ASPEN has announced his guest star for the October 4engagement of "A Showbiz Scrapbook" at NYC's The Green Room 42: Emmy & Murrow award winning TV newsman, Phil Lipof. Currently the evening anchor at Boston's NBC affiliate, he is a familiar face to New Yorkers from his many years on air at WABC. While known for his distinguished broadcast and investigative journalistic work, he will show off his musical side...skills he has been honing as host of the popular "Rock Talk" series at Feinstein's 54 Below.



"Phil and I have been friends and colleagues for several years in the TV News biz, so it's a treat for me to welcome him back to Manhattan, where he is so dearly missed," Nelson says. "It's extra special that everyone will get to see what a talented musician he is." Nelson Aspen's new show, "A Showbiz Scrapbook," honors his own Quarter Century in morning television with songs and stories highlighted by clips and images of many of those memorable moments. In addition to the famous faces who are part of the show, you may even find a few more in the audience! Known as "Hollywood's Happiest Personality," he is your One Degree of Separation from all things Showbiz.



The Green Room 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with NO food/drink minimum. Tickets for Nelson Aspen's October 4th (7pm) performance can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com and range in price from $20-$60. Demand for Nelson's shows is always great, so act quickly to make sure you get your seat! The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.





