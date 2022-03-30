Neil D'Astolfo to Present SH!T SHOW: Spring Break Edition at Caveat

Created and hosted by Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News), SH!T SHOW is a comedic storytelling game show in which comedians, celebrities and everyday folx share their most embarrassing, sh*ttiest stories. "Everyone poops," as Taro Gomi's classic children's book reminds us, which means everyone has also pooped in less-than-ideal circumstances/places/their pants while on a packed Long Island Railroad train on Thanksgiving eve. This month's poopologists (poop-inspired monologists, not poop-inspired mixologists) include Dylan Adler (TikTok's Stapleview), Jenny Arimoto (Asian AF), Steph Cook (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News) and Walter Kelly (Netflix's Human Resources).

SH!T SHOW is a fun and festive celebration of our sh*ttiest moments (literally). In this special Spring Break Edition, host Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News) serves as the 2000s-era MTV VJ of his/your dreams. He'll invite some of New York City's wisest and wildest comedians to answer the age-old question, "Why can't I poop on vacation?" before leading them through everyone's favorite (bathroom-related) Beach House games, hearing their sh*ttiest stories and, with the audience's help, crowning a Biggest Lil' Stinka. As the Spring Break saying goes, "What happens at SH!T SHOW, stays...with you cuz you can't believe someone actually pooped in their trash can at work."

CAVEAT is New York's speakeasy stage for playful, intelligent nightlife. Join them and go home a little smarter and a little drunker. Their founding team includes a recovering theoretical physicist and a renegade museum tour guide: that love for science and unconventional storytelling is at the heart of Caveat's booking philosophy. They regularly host comedy, science talks, storytelling, concerts, trivia competitions, live recorded podcasts, and special events that defy description... you'll have to come experience them for yourself!

$15 Advance/$20 Door/$5 Livestream