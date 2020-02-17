Advertisement
Natalie Walker, Janet Krupin and More to Star in THE SECOND QUADRENNIAL LATE-NIGHT LEAP DAY BONANZA

On February 29, 2016, The Late-Night Leap Day Bonanza took Feinstein's/54 Below by storm in a show that lives on vividly in the memories of all were there.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, it's back.


"Once every four years, a magical day appears just before March - a bit of extra time for dreams to come true and miracles to occur. Or just to have a really fun show."

Anything is possible on Leap Day - Music! Comedy! Puppets! Slideshows! Original Songs! Siblings! Ukuleles! Autoharps! Stilts! Surprises! Come find out what the spirit of Leap Day is all about at The Second Quadrennial Late Night Leap Day Bonanza!

Featuring:

Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers)
Liam J. Enright (The Climactics)
Allison Frasca (All Star)
Janet Krupin (Bring It On)
Meredith Martin
Alexis Molnar (Rise)
Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)
Claire Saunders (School Girls)
Heath Saunders (The Great Comet)
Trent Saunders (Aladdin)
Maddy Smith (Wild 'N Out)
Peter Smith (Comedy Central)
Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart)
Angela Wildflower (Atlanta)

Video contributions from Jim O'Heir and Penn & Teller

and more!

Produced & Hosted by Philip Romano



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


