NYC's Variety Salon, POETRY/CABARET Returns This November With CHARMED!

Featured throughout the evening will be readings and performances by Julia Guez, Cat Fitzpatrick, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Jes Tom, Kat Rodriguez, and Byron St. Cyr.

Oct. 17, 2022  

NYC's Variety Salon, POETRY/CABARET Returns This November With CHARMED!

The Green Room 42 Presents NYC's "Variety Salon," Poetry/Cabaret on Friday November 11, 9:30 p.m. at 570 10th Ave. (Inside the Yotel)

NYC's "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back with "CHARMED"-an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating all things magical, blessed, and bewitched. Host Thomas March will reminisce on charming gentlemen and lucky escapes-not always related.

Featured throughout the evening will be readings and performances by Julia Guez, Cat Fitzpatrick, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Jes Tom, Kat Rodriguez, and Byron St. Cyr. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point. As one recent audience member exclaimed, "I don't know what the hell that was, but I f*$&ing loved it!" Charmed, I'm sure!

The show has been nominated for Four Broadway World Cabaret Awards, including "Best Variety Show or Recurring Series."

For tickets and more information visit www.poetrycabaretnyc.com/CHARMED

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42


