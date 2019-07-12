NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL THE 90'S to Jam at The Green Room 42

Now That's What I Call the 90's is STOKED to reunite their killer band and singers for an evening of 90's hits at Green Room 42. Musically arranged and directed by husband and wife team Megan and Marcus Bagala, Now That's What I Call the 90's takes you back to Dec 31st, the eve of Y2K.

You're in your basement listening to your "Now That's What I Call Music" albums, eating canned food, and waiting for the end of the world...but not without listening to all your fave songs of the 90's chronologically.

Featuring Liz Damuth (The Hunted: Encore), Megan Bagala (The Hunted: Encore), Jillian Schiralli (Cats, Women in Comedy Fest), Marcus Bagala on Guitar (Music for This American Life and Gimlet Media, guitarist for Mount Hudson), Luke Holloway on Piano (BMI MT Writing Workshop, Composer and Lyricist for Santa! A New Musical, Orchestrator for Casper The Musical), Aaron Drescheron Drums (We Are The Tigers, Kinky Boots National Tour), Alex Prezzano on Guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin Tour) and Will Melones on Bass (Ill Melons/Fall Of The House Of Sunshine).

Prepare yourself for time travel to the greatest decade of them all!

You can purchase tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1012518?performanceId=10423165





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You