NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL THE 90'S to Jam at The Green Room 42

Jul. 12, 2019  

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL THE 90'S to Jam at The Green Room 42

Now That's What I Call the 90's is STOKED to reunite their killer band and singers for an evening of 90's hits at Green Room 42. Musically arranged and directed by husband and wife team Megan and Marcus Bagala, Now That's What I Call the 90's takes you back to Dec 31st, the eve of Y2K.

You're in your basement listening to your "Now That's What I Call Music" albums, eating canned food, and waiting for the end of the world...but not without listening to all your fave songs of the 90's chronologically.

Featuring Liz Damuth (The Hunted: Encore), Megan Bagala (The Hunted: Encore), Jillian Schiralli (Cats, Women in Comedy Fest), Marcus Bagala on Guitar (Music for This American Life and Gimlet Media, guitarist for Mount Hudson), Luke Holloway on Piano (BMI MT Writing Workshop, Composer and Lyricist for Santa! A New Musical, Orchestrator for Casper The Musical), Aaron Drescheron Drums (We Are The Tigers, Kinky Boots National Tour), Alex Prezzano on Guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin Tour) and Will Melones on Bass (Ill Melons/Fall Of The House Of Sunshine).

Prepare yourself for time travel to the greatest decade of them all!

You can purchase tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1012518?performanceId=10423165



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Comes to La MaMa
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • Miss Peggy Lee Returns To NYC By Popular Demand In July!
  • Christina Bianco Headlines PRIDE Benefit For The Ali Forney Center
  • 54 Below Welcomes Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McArdle And More Next Week
  • CURSED CHILD Cast, Laura Osnes, and More Headline Birdland in July

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup