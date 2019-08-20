Music Recording Artist Bill Curreri To Play The Turning Point On September 7

As if achieving a #1 hit on US Adult Contemporary Radio for three weeks in 2015 with his pulsating, Stones-like composition, Fade Away wasn't enough to establish his INDIE music bona fides, Bill Curreri has also witnessed the incredibly strong charting of several of his songs on Adult Contemporary Radio here in the U.S. These include Son Of An American Dream (#4)... Feather In The Wind (#8) and... With Lydia (#16).

Amazingly, Bill has also generated extensive radio play on both a myriad of Top40 and College Radio stations nationwide. In fact, Bill's Son Of An American Dream was named to Top40 Radio's FMQB list of the "Top 100 Songs In 2014"... coming in at #59... despite being released late in 2014! Not surprisingly, these achievements led to Bill being honored with several music industry awards and nominations culminating in New Music Weekly's "Best Crossover Artist Of The Year Award" (2015) as well as the Independent Music Network proclaiming Bill their "Favorite Mainstream Artist Of The Year" (2014). And it also came as no surprise when National Radio Hits proclaimed, "Bill Curreri is delivering songs radio wants to play."

The national press too has been very receptive to Bill Curreri and his music referring to Bill as "A Stirring New Voice" (Goldmine Magazine). Examiner.com added, "... had Curreri released 'Son of An American Dream' (Bill's most recent CD) in the late 1970's or early 1980's, its songs, while very contemporary in their sound, would be a staple of classic rock radio today." And boomercity.com concluded, "Curreri... reveals a level of songwriting that many his senior have yet to attain."

And now you can see Bill and his exceptional seven-piece band perform Saturday evening, September 7th at 8:30 pm at the prestigious Turning Point Cafe in Piermont, NY. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Turning Point website for 20.00 each (http://www.turningpointcafe.com)

Bill's journey as a musician began at a very early age in Greenwich Village, NY. As a teenager, Bill performed in several high school and college bands in the NYC area and dreamed of someday being recognized as an accomplished Rock Americana singer-songwriter. But later on as a young man starting out in life reality intervened causing Bill to walk away from a major record label contract in order to fulfill his responsibilities to family and friends. But now, after pursuing successful careers in advertising and academia, Bill is gaining considerable national acclaim and traction as one of today's most talented Rock Americana singer-songwriters and performers. In fact, critics nationwide have compared Bill and his music to several iconic Rock artists including Tom Petty, The Eagles, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and The Beatles!

When asked about his success to date, Bill does not shy away from crediting his long-standing musical roots established during his upbringing in Greenwich Village at the height of the socially turbulent 1960's and perpetuated even to this day. "That's where it all began for me," says Bill.

"Having been raised in Greenwich Village at a time when people like Bob Dylan, Roger McGuinn, Richie Havens and John Sebastian were beginning their own respective musical journeys, I learned first hand that to be a truly successful art form music should touch and move your audience both lyrically as well as kinetically in a way that is intimately meaningful to them and to their lives. Therefore, I try to write about universal life experiences that most of us will go through sometime in our lives regardless of age, gender or ethnicity."

Expanding further Bill explains, "In this regard, I do my best to draw from my own personal life experiences and translate those experiences into stories and themes that are lyrically compelling and meaningful to a broad audience." Clearly, this creative approach seems to be working as Bill continues to attract both young and old alike to his music and performances.

To date, Bill has released two albums, his debut CD aptly titled Long Time Gone and his follow-up album, Son Of An American Dream, a personal affirmation of Bill's life-long journey back to his first love, music. And it is from these catalogues along with Bill's widely anticipated third album scheduled for release in early 2020 that define the music that "sets the stage" for Bill's eclectic and energetic live performances.





