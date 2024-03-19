Mindy Fradkin aka Princess Wow to Bring One-Woman Show to PangeaNYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Princess Wow in Woodstock: How a Hat Designer Started a Revolution is written and starring multi-hyphenated artist, Mindy Fradkin aka Princess Wow, and developed and directed by Best National Solo Artist, Jessica Lynn Johnson. The performance will take place at PangeaNYC on Thursday, April 11, 7pm.

Fradkin is a hat designer and creator of Hat Happenings which received press from the New York Times and Good Day New York. The show previewed in London at Etcetera Theater in 2023.

While on his deathbed in 2005, Mindy's dad gave her his last smile. They had a difficult relationship and that moment changed her life and inspired a revolution. Mindy is also a comedienne, singer-songwriter, solo performer, former radio show host, and currently hosts an online interview show, The Smile Revolution with Princess Wow, on Youtube and Facebook. Mindy previously toured with her award-winning show, Ageless Wonders, in Los Angeles and New York City.

Princess Wow in Woodstock features comedic storytelling, a Hat Happening, original smile music, and colorful dolls in her likeness.How did Princess Wow get into the rarified music world? Why did she wear rainbow colors from head to toe in the 1990's in New York City when everyone was wearing black? Come and see her show and learn how Mindy overcame depression and started a revolution to help people smile!

Tickets: https://www.pangeanyc.com

Price: $20 online, $25 cash at door, plus $20 minimum food/drink