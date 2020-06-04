Michael McElroy, Telly Leung, and More Set For SONGS OF HOPE Concert to Benefit Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"Songs of Hope", a benefit concert for Josh Groban's "Find Your Light Foundation", will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 a 7:00pm EST (4:00pm PST) and streamed LIVE on the Find Your Light Foundation's YouTube and Facebook channels.

The concert, sponsored by The Wenk Foundation, will be hosted by Cleveland, Ohio native, Three Time Dazzle WInner and 2018 Jimmy Awards finalist, J.R. Heckman. He will be joined by three Broadway stars including Tony Award winner Michael McElroy (Broadway Inspirational Voices, Broadway's Rent), Crystal Monee Hall (Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls, Broadway's Rent) and Telly Leung (Broadway's Aladdin, Godspell, Allegiance).

Local artists include 2020 Solon High School graduates Giovanni Castiglione (Bravo Music Award Winner-Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts) and Joelle Westwood (2019 Dazzle Award Nominee, Fordham University).

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation provides direct support to organizations that provide an arts education to kids in under-served communities throughout the country.

Learn more at https://boxcast.tv/channel/songs-of-hope-903187.

