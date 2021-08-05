Michael Feinstein to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With SUMMERTIME SWING!

Michael Feinstein will return to the club that bears his name for the first time since December 2019 with his brand-new show, Summertime Swing! The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history in this exciting new show. Michael will take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway's showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops as you see Michael Feinstein live!

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Ticket and venue information

Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below, which set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues when it opened 9 years ago in 2012 will continue to offer elevated classic American cuisine but with a brand-new menu created by Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known to foodies everywhere as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef. Chef Dieterle's prior restaurants include Perilla, The Marrow, and Kin Shop, which received a two-star rating from the New York Times.

Presiding over the kitchen and leading the culinary team on a nightly basis will be Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, who formerly served as Executive Sous Chef at One If by Land and La Grenouille, among others. Although the new menu will retain some beloved guest favorites, it will feature mostly new dishes designed to delight and inspire diners at both the 7:00 and 9:45 PM shows.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.