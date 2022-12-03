Michael Anthony Theatrical's LOUDER THAN WORDS To Play The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will bring Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of "Louder Than Words" to New York City for a one night only engagement in The Broadway Rewind series. "Louder Than Words", is a musical tribute to one of Broadway's most celebrated composers, Jonathan Larson. The performance will play Friday, December 9th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. The night will feature musical numbers from both Larson's Rent and tick, tick... BOOM including 30/90, One Song Glory, Johnny Can't Decide, Out Tonight, Louder Than Words and more!

The evening will feature performances from Nick Anastasia, Rachel Marie Barsness, Matthew Carter, Carson Collins, Brenton Cosier, Darren Cementina, Emily Goulazian, Adam Gustas, Emily Rose Lyons, Gabriella Mack, Chase McCall, Jarrett Winters Morley, Tori Palin, Bryan George Rowell, Chandler Sinks, Yi Minng Sofyia, Shawn William Smith, Lou Steele, Channing Weir, Sydney Wesson and Andre Jamal Williams. Further casting to be announced at a later time. Production and direction by Michael Restaino and musical direction by Skyler Fortgang. The night will be musically accompanied by Kara Leigh, Skyler Fortgang, David Mayers and Aamir Juman.

Executive Producer, Michael Restaino* says, "We are so excited to close the 2022 season with the works of one of the most inspirational composers in Broadway's history. Not only has Larson changed Broadway by introducing his new sound, but he has popularized theater for people of all backgrounds and sexualities. I could not have asked for a better cast to deliver such meaningful lyrics and melodies. This cast is the real deal."