Mia Gerachis, Henry Platt, Leana Rae Concepcion & More to Star in HALLOWEEKEND KICKOFF at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the Halloweekend Kickoff on October 28th at 9:45pm! Join them in Broadway's favorite haunted basement as they kick off the first real Halloween weekend of the roaring 20s. Have you ever wanted to celebrate the spooky season with all of your Broadway besties? Well now's your chance! Don't miss it... or else.

Featuring: Phoebe Koyabe (Dear Evan Hansen), Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Romy and Michele Musical), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol" Season 19), Henry Platt (Sing On), Natalie Jane ("American Idol" Season 18, Tyler Capa & Friends), Mia Gerachis (Bored Belting), Michael Judson Berry (Tiktok Creator), Tyler Conroy (54 Sings Taylor Swift, Broadway Baes, Singer-Songwriter), Sara James (Tiktok Creator), Jake Levy (Anastasia (National Tour), Superhero (Off-Broadway)), Brody Grant (Kristen Chenowith on Tour), Phillipe Arroyo (Aladdin National Tour), Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Love in Hate Nation).

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan, with music direction by Jessie Rosso

The Halloweekend Kickoff plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28th at 9:45pm. There is a $35-75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.