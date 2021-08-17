Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MetropolitanZoom to Present Eric Michael Gillett

Now he returns with a special solo cabaret celebrating his 70th birthday, Water Under the Bridge.

Aug. 17, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom will present ERIC MICHEAL GILLETT in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

When award-winning vocalist Eric Michael Gillett made his MetropolitanZoom debut with Jump/Cut, the response was off-the-charts. Now he returns with a special solo cabaret celebrating his 70th birthday, Water Under the Bridge. Joined once again by musical director Mike Pettry and adding the talents of bassist Matt Scharfglass to the mix, Gillett's August 26th Zoom Event will look both backwards and forward into what the future holds as you celebrate the fact that every minute, every hour, every day is precious.

For more information visit: https://metropolitanzoom.com/


